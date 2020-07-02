1 of 4
The brightest and busiest metro stations from around the world. Here are our top picks. To start with our very own grand Khalid bin al waleed station in Dubai, located beneath the Burjuman mall , looks like the high-end, sci-fi metro station of the future. Massive chandelier in the shape of glowing jellyfish dangle from its ceiling to cast a blue glow over the station, and the stunning station is also decorated with images of traditional pearl divers.
Image Credit:
Travel through art at the Toledo station of the Naples Metro in Italy, opened in 2012 and was awarded the most beautiful metro station in Europe. One of the deepest station in the city, it is themed around water and light. A huge crater allows the natural light to reach into the deepest levels of the station. Designed by Oscar Tusquets Blanca, the station displays works by several artists including South African artist, William Kentridge as well as Robert Wilson.
Image Credit: social meda
Komsomolskaya station, built in 1935 in Moscow, Russia symbolizes Stalinist architecture and is known for its unforgettable luxurious decor. A must see attraction on any Moscow bucket list, the famously beautiful station features pale yellow ceiling with ornate friezes, the bronze chandeliers, the marble columns, and mosaic panels that illustrate Russian history.
Image Credit: A.Savin - Wikimedia Commons
T-Centralen station, Stockholm, Sweden is the beating heart of Stockholm’s metro system. This stop is one of nearly 100 bustling Stockholm stations adorned with eye-catching art, cave-like walls decorated with hand-painted floral motifs by Finnish artist Per Olof Ultvedt.
Image Credit: Social media