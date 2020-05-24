1 of 15
A boy stands as his parents perform an Eid Al Fitr prayer in Jakarta. For Indonesia's 225 million Muslims, celebrating Eid Al Fitr this year, the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, is bittersweet.
Image Credit: AP
Men take part in prayers during Eid Al Fitr at a boarding house in Jakarta. Many are forced to spend it away from their families due to travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Men perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Mashun Grand Mosque in Medan, North Sumatra. Hundreds of mosques across Indonesia, however, are still hosting prayers, albeit while asking participants to wear masks and attempt social distancing.
Image Credit: AP
Worshippers take part in prayers during Eid Al Fitr at their home in Kediri, East Java Province. Eid is traditionally a raucous three-day celebration in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, marked by large family festivities, the exchange of gifts and mass prayers.
Image Credit: REUTERS
But Indonesia has struggled to stem its coronavirus outbreak, with more than 21,000 cases. On Saturday, it has reported death toll had reached 1,351, the highest in East Asia outside China. | Above: A boy walks past a disinfectant spray upon arrival at Al Mashun Grand Mosque to attend Eid Al Fitr prayer in Medan, North Sumatra.
Image Credit: AP
Thousands of Indonesians are still congregating at mosques for prayers, despite the risks. Above: Worshippers perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh.
Image Credit: AP
Participants were asked to wear masks and bring prayer mats from home. Above: Worshippers wear face mask perform an Eid Al Fitr prayer at a mosque in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta.
Image Credit: AP
The mosque checked temperatures, and the elderly and young children are not allowed to attend. Above: A health worker in protective suit takes the temperature reading of worshippers prior to entering Al Mashun Grand Mosque’s compound to attend Eid Al Fitr prayer in Medan, North Sumatra.
Image Credit: AP
Women wearing protective masks pray while celebrating Eid Al Fitr, at a residential area in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A security officer takes the temperature reading of a woman before she enters Baiturrahman Grand Mosque to attend Eid Al Fitr prayer in Banda Aceh.
Image Credit: AP
Health officials, who treat COVID-19 coronavirus patients, sit together on the floor during their lunch break in Tangerang, enjoying Eid Al Fitr celebrations with special food of rice cakes and chicken curry.
Image Credit: AFP
Men queue up to wash their hands prior to entering Al Mashun Grand Mosque’s compound in Medan, North Sumatra.
Image Credit: AP
People make a video call with their family after prayers for Eid Al Fitr, at a boarding house in Jakarta.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Security officers take the temperature reading of worshippers before they enter Baiturrahman Grand Mosque to attend Eid Al Fitr prayer in Banda Aceh.
Image Credit: AP
Women perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at a mosque in Lhokseumawe in the deeply conservative Aceh province.
Image Credit: AP