Stockholm: A new selfie "museum" in Sweden is flipping the script by making visitors both the artist and the exhibit.
The "Youseum" in Stockholm has no works of art on its walls.
Instead its brightly-decorated rooms are meant to serve as fun backgrounds for visitors' selfies or videos.
"You can take cool pictures and create cool content for your Instagram... This is the perfect place to do Tiktoks," manager Sofia Makiniemi told AFP as she showed off the "Emoji Room" filled with blue and yellow balls with smiley and frowning faces.
Other rooms let you bury yourself in candy-coloured foam sticks.
Strike a pose under neon lights, or sit on a giant pink swing for your next profile picture.
The Youseum concept began in the Netherlands, where they are already two.
With social media ever more ubiquitous, concerns have grown about its dangers, especially its impact on the mental health of young people, in particular girls.
People visit the 'You in the Clouds' room.
The "Neon room" inside the Youseum.
People visit the 'You are Live' room inside Youseum.
Though older generations may scoff at the idea of a museum dedicated to the seemingly self-indulgent practice of photographing yourself, 70-year-old professor Bill Burgwinkle who was visiting with his teenage niece, said we should embrace it. "I think it's too late to worry. It's the way the world is now," he said, adding that the unorthodox museum seems to "serve its purpose".
