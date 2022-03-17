1 of 10
Dubai: The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is enriching the 10th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival with over 60 performances, covering cinema, musical performances, various artistic activities and poetry nights. The aim is to provide film, music and art enthusiasts with an ideal opportunity to enjoy 10 days of carefully curated shows. Dates: From March 15-24, Location: Al Fahidi Neighbourhood, Bastakiya District, Bur Dubai
Beirut Animated: This edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival also sees the participation of ‘Beirut Animated,’ which will present prominent animation films on 19 and 20 March curated by the Animation Chamber as part of the fifth edition of ‘Beirut Animated,’ a biennial animation festival organised by Metropolis Cinema Association. By showing feature film screenings and organising workshops and masterclasses, Beirut Animated aims to become the hub for a variety of animation disciplines in the region, providing educational opportunities for animators to showcase their work and to connect with content producers in the industry, furthering their training and exposing the region to the latest in the field from around the world and vice versa.
Puppetry with The Factory: Among the distinguished artistic activities participating in Sikka 2022 is Puppetry with The Factory, an initiative by Palestinian puppet artist Fairouz Nustas. The Factory is a reflection of where and how puppets with different mediums are made. Visitors will discover how to make puppets, step by step, from sketches, carving, sewing costumes, colouring and makeup to the fun journey of manipulating and putting life into this creation. This working space allows visitors to experience this beautiful craft using tools, brushes and sewing machines as well as explore the style of shadow puppetry with light and shadow using different liquids and colours.
Augmented Reality: This year's edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival witnesses the addition of Sikka House that features artistic installations and interactive spaces designed by Arhead, which specialises in content supported by augmented reality technologies. From a private room inside Sikka House, the exhibition allows visitors to explore its exhibits and enjoy the work of digital artists while touring the metaverse space.
Al-Ayyala: Among the most prominent local Arab films participating in this edition of the festival is a screening of ‘Al Ayyala, a traditional performing art of the UAE,’ being screened on 22 March from 7 - 9:30 p.m. with the support of the Ministry of Education. The film is produced by the ‘Masterpieces’ programme students and directed by Nayla Al-Khaja, the first Emirati female director.
The Hopper Majlis: The Hopper Majlis by Amal Anoohi is a place of gathering and togetherness. Contrasting the heritage of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood with the modern pieces of Studio Amal Anoohi’s Hopper Collection. The project captures the essence of Dubai’s urbanity today; a city of the future that takes pride in its past.
The Animation Chamber: The Animation Chamber is a collective work by artists Lina Younes and Azim Al Ghussein. It embodies the constant quest for story-centered collaborations and present a space where worlds are created with one eye shut and the index finger as a wand. From puppetry, animation, illustration, and comics to film and performance, the work of The Animation Chamber is about suspending moments, replaying them, changing scenarios, playing out consequences, and then repeating. Impossible things happen in an instant; objects vanish, come to life, and are set off again in motion.
Digital Calligraffiti: Through the ‘Digital Calligraffiti’ project, digital calligraphy will transform the walls of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood into a painting for expression through a live display of calligraphy.
Musical performances: The festival also provides music enthusiasts with an ideal opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of live world-music performances that will permeate the festival’s evenings and entertain its visitors throughout the 10 days.
