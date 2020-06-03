1 of 20
The Colosseum in Rome reopened its doors to the public along with Italy's other cultural sites in a step towards post-coronavirus normality after almost three months of closures.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 20
The Italian capital's ancient amphitheatre welcomed visitors but without the normal queues of tourists and amid stricter security measures.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 20
The Colosseum is a national symbol of Italian culture and the reopening ceremony had a celebratory air, attended by military officers and government officials.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 20
There are a series of new security measures to avoid any fresh infections at the site. To enter the building visitors must pass in front of an electronic device that records their temperature and ensures they are wearing a mask.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 20
Visitors stand by the Colosseum monument. From June 3, visitors from within the European Union will also allowed to travel for the first time to Italy, but borders remain closed to tourists from further afield.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 20
Jets from the Italian Air Force acrobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) fly over the Colosseum.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 20
A view shows a cross in the Colosseum monument.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
16 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
17 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
18 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
19 of 20
Image Credit: AFP
20 of 20
Image Credit: AFP