A devotee presents his dog to the image of Saint Lazarus during a mass in his honor at the Magdalena church in the indigenous community of Monimbo, in Masaya, Nicaragua.
Image Credit: AFP
A devotee presents his dog to the image of Saint Lazarus
Image Credit: AFP
A devotee holds his dog to present it to the image of Saint Lazarus during a mass in his honor at the Magdalena church in Nicaragua.
Image Credit: AFP
A dog attends a mass in honor of Saint Lazarus at the Magdalena church.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman dressed in a folk costume and her dog take part in a mass in honor of Saint Lazarus.
Image Credit: AFP
A devotee holds his dog to present it to the image of Saint Lazarus during a mass in his honor at the Magdalena church.
Image Credit: AFP
A devotee holds his dog to present it to the image of Saint Lazarus in Nicaragua.
Image Credit: AFP
A man and his dog attend a mass in honor of Saint Lazarus.
Image Credit: AFP
Devotees carry a replica of the image of Saint Lazarus during a mass in his honour at the Magdalena church in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Nicaragua.
Image Credit: AFP
A dog is seen during a mass in honor of Saint Lazarus at the Magdalena church in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Nicaragua.
Image Credit: AFP