People celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Hyderabad, India.
Image Credit: AP
A reveller smeared in colored powder dances during Holi festival in Hyderabad, Indi.
Image Credit: AP
A Hindu priest throws flower petals on devotees as they offer prayers inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
A boy reacts as coloured powder is applied on his head during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
A woman reacts as coloured powder is applied on her face during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India.
Image Credit: Reuters
Indian paramilitary soldiers celebrate Holi inside their base camp in Srinagar.
Image Credit: AP
People celebrate Holi in Jammu, India.
Image Credit: AP
People smear colored powder on a boy as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India.
Image Credit: AP
People smear colored powder on a boy as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India.
Image Credit: AP
People celebrate Holi in Jammu, India.
Image Credit: AP
A man dances as he celebrates Holi in Jammu, India.
Image Credit: AP
People celebrate Holi in Jammu, India.
Image Credit: AP
A girl on a scooter uses snow spray on others on Holi in Jammu, India.
Image Credit: AP
Revelers celebrate the Hindu spring festival of Holi in Allahabad.
Image Credit: AFP