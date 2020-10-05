1 of 9
Located in the bustling heart of Old Dubai on either side of the Dubai Creek, the Deira Souk gives fascinating glimpses into the UAE’s rich history and heritage. | Above: A man sits in front of a souvenir shop in the Deira Souk.
The souqs date back to the early 1900s when Dubai was the largest trading market on the Gulf Coast. | Above: A woman following COVID-19 precautions at the Deira Souq.
The souqs come alive at night, with neon shop signs illuminating the streets and hundreds of pedestrians occupying the walkways.
Be prepared to be overwhelmed by loud noises and shops selling everything from beautiful textiles, leather goods and electronics to souvenirs – all very affordable.
Offering goods ranging from stunning jewellery, rare fabrics and silks to exotic perfumes and spices, these traditional bazaars showcase a rich legacy.
The Dubai Spice Souq is a delight to the senses. The market mainly sells herbs, spices, soaps and much more.
Visitors seeking to experience a truly authentic Arabian journey and find unique items at unbeatable prices wouldn’t want to miss a stop at one of these vibrant Dubai Souq. | Above: A shopper inspects souvenirs at the Deira Souq.
While the souq is accessible by the Dubai Metro and taxi, once there it’s highly recommended to take the Abra over Dubai Creek. But be warned: A parking spot near the souq is tough to find.
Traditional homes and glass giants exist in the souq; be prepared for the juxtaposition of the old and new here.
