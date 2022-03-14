Dubai: Dubai city will be transformed into an open art exhibition with various installations and events during the Dubai Art Season (DAS) 2022. This year’s edition includes a set of creative initiatives and events that will be organised across Dubai under the theme ‘Take a Walk on the Art Side’, transforming the emirate into an open art exhibition that invites citizens, residents and visitors to enjoy “exceptional experiences”. Find out where:

ART DUBAI

Art Dubai Digital Launch

Art Dubai’s digital section explores the expanding digital art world.

March 11-13

15th Global Art Forum: This is the Picture

The 15th edition examines digital artefacts and crypto economies.

March 11-13

Dresden Opera Ball in UAE

A production blending world-class performers and modern culture.

March 14

Sikka Art and Design Festival

Sikka is celebrating its 10th edition with regional artworks.

March 15-24

Zeman Awwal

Zeman Awwal in Mall of the Emirates showcases UAE's rich heritage.

Until December 2022

ART JAMEEL

Desert is a Forest

The third Artist’s Garden commission at Jameel Arts Centre.

September 4 - October 17

Artist's Rooms: Samson Young

Samson Young’s Artist’s Room features a new, site-specific installation.

March 21 - September 29

Off Centre/On Stage

A city where people live employed to create the future.

May 7 - October 30

Daydreams

Fahd Burki’s first major solo show, showcasing over 50 works

August 13 - Feb 23

Trevor Yeeung, 2022 Rock Universe

Introducing the artist’s new site-specific work that populates the park.

October 8 - March 5

The Up Market

An open-air, high-calibre market aligned with DIFC Art Nights

March 23 - 27

DIFC Sculpture Park

50 global sculptures, consolidating Dubai as an open-air art gallery.

Until June

DIFC Art Nights

March 23 - 27

Rething Art

Art exhibitions and installations, live art and music performances, art and fashion pop ups, creative workshops and inspiring talks.

March 8-31

Dubai Collection - When Images Speak

Works from the collection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as loans from patrons.

Until May 6

World Art Dubai

Reflects Dubai’s prominence as a leading cultural and artistic hub.

March 16 - 19

AL SERKAL AVENUE

Homecoming - A Space for You

Deploys the power of language artworks acknowledging identity and self-recognition

March 31 - September 22

Staying With the Trouble (Curated by Marianne Dobner)

A world where we live with various planetary organisms sustainably.

March 31 - December 9

Celebrate 10 Years of Swatch Art Peace Hotel

Artists and their works highlighting Swatch artist residency’s first decade.

Until March 31

Shifting the Center Table

Objects and trivial ideas imagined on multiple timelines.

Until March 31

Breaking Boundaries

Blending the works of Josh Rowell and Nasser Al Salem.

Until April 13

A Slightly Curving Place