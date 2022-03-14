Dubai: Dubai city will be transformed into an open art exhibition with various installations and events during the Dubai Art Season (DAS) 2022. This year’s edition includes a set of creative initiatives and events that will be organised across Dubai under the theme ‘Take a Walk on the Art Side’, transforming the emirate into an open art exhibition that invites citizens, residents and visitors to enjoy “exceptional experiences”. Find out where:
ART DUBAI
Art Dubai Digital Launch
Art Dubai’s digital section explores the expanding digital art world.
March 11-13
15th Global Art Forum: This is the Picture
The 15th edition examines digital artefacts and crypto economies.
March 11-13
Dresden Opera Ball in UAE
A production blending world-class performers and modern culture.
March 14
Sikka Art and Design Festival
Sikka is celebrating its 10th edition with regional artworks.
March 15-24
Zeman Awwal
Zeman Awwal in Mall of the Emirates showcases UAE's rich heritage.
Until December 2022
ART JAMEEL
Desert is a Forest
The third Artist’s Garden commission at Jameel Arts Centre.
September 4 - October 17
Artist's Rooms: Samson Young
Samson Young’s Artist’s Room features a new, site-specific installation.
March 21 - September 29
Off Centre/On Stage
A city where people live employed to create the future.
May 7 - October 30
Daydreams
Fahd Burki’s first major solo show, showcasing over 50 works
August 13 - Feb 23
Trevor Yeeung, 2022 Rock Universe
Introducing the artist’s new site-specific work that populates the park.
October 8 - March 5
The Up Market
An open-air, high-calibre market aligned with DIFC Art Nights
March 23 - 27
DIFC Sculpture Park
50 global sculptures, consolidating Dubai as an open-air art gallery.
Until June
DIFC Art Nights
50 global sculptures, consolidating Dubai as an open-air art gallery.
March 23 - 27
Rething Art
Art exhibitions and installations, live art and music performances, art and fashion pop ups, creative workshops and inspiring talks.
March 8-31
Dubai Collection - When Images Speak
Works from the collection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as loans from patrons.
Until May 6
World Art Dubai
Reflects Dubai’s prominence as a leading cultural and artistic hub.
March 16 - 19
AL SERKAL AVENUE
Homecoming - A Space for You
Deploys the power of language artworks acknowledging identity and self-recognition
March 31 - September 22
Staying With the Trouble (Curated by Marianne Dobner)
A world where we live with various planetary organisms sustainably.
March 31 - December 9
Celebrate 10 Years of Swatch Art Peace Hotel
Artists and their works highlighting Swatch artist residency’s first decade.
Until March 31
Shifting the Center Table
Objects and trivial ideas imagined on multiple timelines.
Until March 31
Breaking Boundaries
Blending the works of Josh Rowell and Nasser Al Salem.
Until April 13
A Slightly Curving Place
The exhibition brings together creatives engaging and transforming artworks.
Until March 22