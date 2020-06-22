1 of 16
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The benefits of the isolated domes are obvious in the wake of the COVID-19 and the nature of the virus spread.
People can easily maintain safe physical distancing inside the dome and it serves as an alternative to other mass yoga events.
The classes will take place in 50 outdoor private, clear, frameless, geodesic domes, allowing for a personal and relaxing experience.
Standing 7 ft tall and 12 ft wide, each and every dome offers participants (one individual per dome) with over 110 square feet of private, heated space. Dome temperatures have a level of adjustments using heaters and fans.
Yoga instructor Kay Ghajar leads an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in Toronto.
People line up and have their temperature taken before the outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio.
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio.
An employee cleans the dome before an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio.
Yoga instructor Kay Ghajar leads an outdoor yoga class.
