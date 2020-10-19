1 of 10
Pedro Campos, who lost his job last year when the restaurant where he worked closed after riots in Santiago broke out over social injustice and entrenched inequality, prepares to bake and sell homemade bread to his neighbours, as his wife Francisca prepares a cake, at their house at Puente Alto area, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile.
Pedro Campos, bakes homemade bread to sell to his neighbours, as his daughter Amelia looks on, at his house at Puente Alto area, on the outskirts of Santiago.
Pedro Campos at his house at Puente Alto area, on the outskirts of Santiago.
Campos is not alone in reinventing himself. More than 2 million Chileans have lost their jobs in the past year, the result of a one-two punch from the mass protests in 2019 and the pandemic this year.
Campos told Reuters the predicament forced him to learn a new trade. "I needed to start making something," he said.
The size of the informal sector - unreported, often clandestine jobs that range from selling masks on the street to ad hoc construction work - is hard to measure. But the trend has prompted the government to launch a 'Your Company in a Day' campaign to legalize and cut red tape for entrepreneurs like Campos. In August alone, economy ministry data show that 16,545 companies were created, around a fifth more than a year earlier - despite the health crisis.
Small local businesses are flourishing on social media and chat groups like WhatsApp, offering items from food and beverages to jewellery and even bikes.
"This shows that people know entrepreneurship can be an alternative source of employment, and a way to reinvent themselves with economic support that allows them to get ahead," economy ministry undersecretary Esteban Carrasco told reporters.
Pedro Campos shows a homemade bread that he baked and will sell to his neighbours at his house at Puente Alto area..
Pedro Campos walks along a street after delivering homemade bread that he baked and sold to his neighbours, at Puente Alto area, on the outskirts of Santiago.
Pedro Campos poses for a picture next to his wife Francisca and their daughters Amelia and Celeste after delivering homemade bread that they baked and sold to their neighbours.
