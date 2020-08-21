1 of 12
Salvadoran children have grown a vegetable garden in the community of El Chaparral and inspired young people and adults in seeking to replicate their initiative to secure their food and avoid the high market prices affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A girl works in the community vegetable garden of the El Chaparral.
It makes perfect sense to grow your own vegetables amid coronavirus crisis.
The initiative have secured their food and avoid high prices affected by the pandemic
A girl works in the community vegetable garden of the El Chaparral.
A boy holds a radish in the community vegetable garden of the El Chaparral.
A boy works in the community vegetable garden of the El Chaparral.
A girl holds a bunch of radishes in the community vegetable garden of the El Chaparral amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Children work in the community vegetable garden amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Young people work in the elaboration of a vegetable garden in the community of Dimas Rodriguez, in El Paisnal.
A boy holds some radishes in the community vegetable garden of the El Chaparral.
Young people work in the elaboration of a vegetable garden in the community of Dimas Rodriguez, in El Paisnal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
