Spain's biggest human towers competition took place on Sunday, with some 11,000 spectators packing the bullring in the northeastern city of Tarragona to watch the daring Catalan tradition.
Image Credit: Reuters
Human towers, or 'castells', were added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010 as an "integral part of (Catalan) cultural identity". The tradition dates back to the 18th century, when people first started building human towers in the Catalan town of Valls.
Image Credit: Reuters
In an event held in Tarragona every two years, teams of 'castellers' compete to construct the highest and most complicated tower by standing on each other's shoulders.
Image Credit: Reuters
The team from Vilafranca beat 40 other groups to take the top spot and scoop the 16,000 euro ($15,679) prize at the competition, which takes place every two years.
Image Credit: AFP
Their tower reached 10 tiers high - around 13 metres (43 ft)- and a combination of height and skill, including a safe dismount, gave them the most points. The youngest and most nimble team members - wearing a protective helmet - scrambled up the backs and shoulders of their teammates to the top.
Image Credit: AFP
The nail-biting competition saw some towers precariously wobble before crumbling, its members falling onto those below.
Image Credit: AFP
Organisers said 71 people had received medical attention, while 13 were taken to hospital. The first castells competition in Tarragona bull ring took place in 1932 and the competition has been held every other year since 1970.
Image Credit: AFP
Colla Joves Xiquets De Valls start to form a human tower during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Colla Joves Xiquets De Valls form a human tower during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Colla Joves Xiquets De Valls form a human tower during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Colla Joves Xiquets De Valls form a human tower during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
These human towers, built traditionally in festivals within Catalonia, gather several teams that attempt to build and dismantle a human tower structure.
Image Credit: AFP
Members of the "Jove de Tarragona" team attempt to form a "castell" (human tower) during the 28th edition of the 'castells' competetion at the Tarraco arena in Tarragona.
Image Credit: AFP