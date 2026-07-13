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Inflatable dinosaurs sprint brings roars and laughter

More than 300 participants competed in inflatable T Rex costumes across multiple divisions

Last updated:
Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
1 MIN READ
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Thousands cheer as dinosaur costumes turn serious sprint into slapstick race
Thousands cheer as dinosaur costumes turn serious sprint into slapstick race
AP

The event featured the traditional 100 yard spring on the racetrack's straightaway, with runners bouncing, wobbling, and occasionally tumbling in the oversized costumes, creating the spectacle the event is known for.

Thousands of spectators attended the event, cheering on the dinosaur racers as they sprinted, stumbled, and occasionally rolled across the finish line. The combination of competitive racing and inflatable costumes has made the championship one of Washington State’s most recognizable novelty sporting events.

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