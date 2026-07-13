Inflatable dinosaurs sprint brings roars and laughter

The event featured the traditional 100 yard spring on the racetrack's straightaway, with runners bouncing, wobbling, and occasionally tumbling in the oversized costumes, creating the spectacle the event is known for.

Thousands of spectators attended the event, cheering on the dinosaur racers as they sprinted, stumbled, and occasionally rolled across the finish line. The combination of competitive racing and inflatable costumes has made the championship one of Washington State’s most recognizable novelty sporting events.