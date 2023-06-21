1 of 12
As the world celebrates World Music Day, it's worth acknowledging the actors who have graced the silver screen with their singing talents. Above: Johnny Depp.
2 of 12
Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his acting skills, also possesses singing prowess that didn’t go unnoticed. His soul-stirring track "Pani Da Rang" from his debut film "Vicky Donor" garnered immense love. He continued to captivate audiences with melodious songs like "Nazm Nazm," "Saadi Galli Aaja," "Mitti Di Khushboo," "Naina Da Kya Kasoor," "Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho," and "Chan Kitthan."
3 of 12
Hollywood is not devoid of talented actor-musicians. Bradley Cooper showcased his musical prowess alongside Lady Gaga in the 2018 film "A Star is Born." Their duet "Shallow" created magic, as Cooper held his own with his husky voice in his directorial debut.
4 of 12
Diljit Dosanjh, known for his acting and singing talent, became the first Indian artist to perform at the prestigious Coachella music festival. His song "Ikk Kudi" from the film "Udta Punjab" became an instant favourite, and his Punjabi tracks continue to resonate with music lovers.
5 of 12
Priyanka Chopra, who won hearts globally, showcased her singing abilities early on with her Tamil debut song "Ullathai Killathe" in the film "Thamizhan." In Bollywood, she marked her singing debut with the heartfelt song "Chaoro" from the film "Mary Kom." Furthermore, she delighted fans with three singles: "Exotic," "In My City," and "I Can't Make You Love Me." She also lent her voice to the title track of "Dil Dhadakne Do" in 2015.
6 of 12
Ryan Gosling, another exceptional actor, showcased his musical talent in the romantic musical "La La Land" (2016). His performances of "City of Stars" and the duet "A Lovely Night" with co-star Emma Stone left audiences enchanted.
7 of 12
Meryl Streep, the iconic Oscar-winning actress, collaborated with pianist George Winston for their 1985 album, "The Velveteen Rabbit." Streep's singing talents shone in films like "Postcards from the Edge" (1990), where she sang the memorable track "I'm Checkin' Out" with Canadian country rock band Blue Rodeo. She also graced the screen in "Mamma Mia! The Movie" (2008) and its sequel (2018), mesmerizing audiences with her renditions of ABBA's beloved songs.
8 of 12
Ranveer Singh, known for his exuberant energy on and off the screen, is an entertainer who can also impress you with his singing abilities. His rap skills shone in the chart-topping song "Apna Time Aayega" from the film "Gully Boy," for which he underwent specialized training.
9 of 12
Johnny Depp, known for his versatile career, has deep roots in music. Prior to his acting journey, Depp was a skilled guitarist, collaborating with numerous bands and musicians. He played the guitar for the soundtrack of the 2000 film "Chocolat." Now, having put his well-publicized trial behind him, Depp has revived his musical career with the launch of his album "18" in collaboration with guitarist Jeff Beck.
10 of 12
Shraddha Kapoor, who is related to the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, inherited a talent for singing. From "Galliyan" in "Ek Villain" to the unplugged version of "Bezubaan Fir Se" from the dance-drama "ABCD 2," she has lent her melodious voice to beautiful compositions.
11 of 12
Gerard Butler, the rugged and charismatic King Leonidas from "300," has also graced audiences with his remarkable singing abilities. In the romantic drama musical "Phantom of the Opera" (2004), Butler portrayed The Phantom and showcased his vocal range in mesmerizing songs like "The Music of the Night."
12 of 12
Alia Bhatt made her singing debut in 2014 with the soulful track "Sooha Saaha" from the film "Highway," composed by A.R. Rahman. She continued to enthrall audiences with her melodious renditions, including "Samjhawan" in "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Ikk Kudi" in "Udta Punjab."
