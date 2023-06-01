1 of 7
Janhvi kapoor may claim that social media popularity is irrelevant to her acting career, but a look at her page where she has over 21 million followers tell a different story. Anything she does on her Instagram or verified social media handles, has this insane power to draw in the crowds.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
2 of 7
Even an image of her lounging casually in bed with her pet can garner thousands of likes and adoring comments. Here’s a look at her recent social media activity. If anybody needs a crash course on how to build a brand on social media, then you need to learn a thing or two from this bodacious Kapoor.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
3 of 7
The star is known to love diverse outfits, and regularly shares them with her fans on social media. Her Neon body con gown did her full justice.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
4 of 7
What’s life without your pet in the same frame?
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
5 of 7
She also shared a string of pictures chronicling her daily life filled with vacations and coffee dates.
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor
6 of 7
The daughter of Bollywood producer-director Boney Kapoor and late iconic actress Sridevi, also proves her love for peacocks in her recent pictorial.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
7 of 7
On the work front, Janhvi is all set to star opposite NTR Jr in 'Devara', a Telugu movie. She will also share screen space with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in a new thriller titled 'Ulajh'.
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor