‘Nope’ (UAE cinemas): The storyline for this Jordan Peele directorial has been keep under wraps for the most part, but the trailer has enough details to keep you entertained. Now, it’s your chance to see what this movie is all about. What we know is that it features actors Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings who live on a lonely gulch in inland California. They soon bear witness to a chilling discovery.
‘Liger’ (UAE cinemas): Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda plays an MMA fighter in this big-budget action movie that’s also his Bollywood debut. His mother, played by Ramya Krishnan, is rooting for him all the way and helps him pursue his dream. Actress Ananya Panday plays Liger’s love interest.
‘The Roundup’ (UAE cinemas): This action movie is the top-grossing film of 2022 in South Korea so far and has finally landed in the UAE. It stars Ma Dong-seok as detective Ma Seok-do, who heads to a foreign country to extradite a suspect. However, he discovers additional murder cases and learns about a killer who had committed crimes against tourists for many years.
‘Me Time’ (Netflix): Kevin Hart plays a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.
‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ (Netflix): This true story has been blowing people minds and is worth checking out over the weekend. It follows Hawaiian All-American football player Manti Te’o, who leads a simple life. However, tragedy strikes and the scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy.
‘Lost Ollie’ (Netflix): This heartwarming series stars Jake Johnson, Gina Rodriguez and the voice talent of Jonathan Groff. It’s an epic adventure about a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him.
‘Seoul Vibe’ (Netflix): This series is set in the summer of 1988 and features a stylish and cool crew of drivers and mechanics called ‘Sanggye-dong Supreme Team’ who team up to bust a crime ring as the South Korean capital gets ready to host the Olympics.
‘The Lost Symbol’ (Starzplay): Based on the 2009 Dan Brown novel of the same name, ‘The Lost Symbol’ is the story of a young Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman) being tasked by the CIA to solve a number of puzzles when his mentor (Eddie Izzard) is taken.
‘Samaritan’ (Amazon Prime Video): After many delays, this Sylvester Stallone movie has hit the small screen. Teenager Sam Cleary (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton) suspects that his reclusive neighbour Mr Smith (Stallone) is actually the vigilante Samaritan, who was reported dead 25 years ago. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbour out of hiding to save the city.
‘Panchayat’ (Amazon Prime Video): This show starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead is a comedy-drama about an engineering graduate Abhishek, who can’t find a decent job so accepts a position as the secretary of a panchayat (village council) office in a remote town of Uttar Pradesh.
