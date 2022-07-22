1 of 10
‘The Gray Man’ (Netflix): Ryan Gosling stars as The Gray Man, a CIA operative known as Court Gentry, aka, Sierra Six. He was earlier taken out from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), to become a highly-skilled mercenary. Now Six becomes the target after he’s hunted by former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).
‘Virgin River’ (Netflix): Season four of this popular romantic drama sees Meg get closer to realising her dream of being a mother. Her partner Jack is supportive and excited, however, the question of whether he is the baby’s father continues to trouble him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own.
‘Shamshera’ (UAE cinemas): Set in the 1800s, this action adventure movie marks the return of Ranbir Kapoor to the big screen after a while. Kapoor play a dual role as a tribal warlord Shamshera and his son Balli. The film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned by authoritarian general Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt).
‘Malayankunju’ (UAE cinemas): The brilliant Fahadh Faasil stars as Anikkuttan, an ornery electronics technician who lives with his mother in the high ranges of Kerala. When a landslide occurs, he gets trapped under the debris and undergoes a transformation.
‘Don’t Make Me Go’ (Amazon Prime Video): John Cho plays a single dad Max who discovers he has a terminal disease. In order to try and show his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) all the love and support he possibly can in their time left together, they go on a road trip from California to New Orleans.
‘The Mandalorian’ (Disney+): Kicking off five years after the events of ‘Return of the Jedi’ (1983), this hit series follows Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter operating in the Outer Rim. Follow along over two seasons as he embarks on a variety of adventures.
‘Zootopia’ (Disney+): This cute and meaningful animated film follows Judy Hopps, a rookie officer in the Zootopia Police Department, who uncovers a criminal conspiracy. She takes the help of a con artist to solve the case and impress Chief Bogo.
‘Boys Over Flowers’ (Netflix): Jan-Di is a bright girl and unassuming girl who transfers to an exclusive high school meant only for the elites. Here, she crosses paths with four of the richest boys and falls in love with one of them.
‘Our Beloved Summer’ (Netflix): Starring ‘Parasite’ actor Choi Woo-shik and ‘Itaewon Class’ star Kim Da-mi, this romantic K-drama is about two former lovers who bump into each other years after filming a viral documentary in high school. They eventually agree to film a new documentary about themselves and have to revisit their old feelings for each other.
‘Fringe’ (Starzplay): Revisit this classic TV series (that gained a cult following). This sci-fi show follows Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson) and Walter Bishop (John Noble), who are members of the fictional Fringe Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They uses fringe science and FBI investigative techniques to probe unexplained occurrences.
