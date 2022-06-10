1 of 10
‘Sing’ (OSN+): In debt and desperate, theatre owner Buster Moon comes up with a last-ditch attempt to draw an audience to his halls: ‘An American Idol’-style competition. A typo in the flyer announcing the prize money however causes quite a stir — hilarity ensues. The story has underdogs who win, good music that cheers and a whole lot of funny, making it the perfect way to spend the weekend.
Image Credit: IMDB
‘Hell's Kitchen’ (OSN): The all-star season is one to watch. Here, all the kitchen’s a stage and chefs the actors. There is drama, action, rage and of course, the sharp tongue of Chef Gordon Ramsay to watch out for.
Image Credit: Fox Broadcasting
‘Case 39’ (Netflix): When a social service worker saves a little girl from her homicidal parents, she decides to foster her. Soon she realises that it’s not just a child she’s brought back. It features Renee Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland, Bradley Cooper and Ian McShane.
Image Credit: Netflix
‘Dragon Slayer’ (Netflix): In a world divided into three; monsters, monster hunters, and civilians; a pair of siblings find themselves thrust into a new war when vampires attack and kill their family member and infect the sister. The brother is committed to finding a cure for his sister and she’s committed to staying off human blood. But will the world allow such a pairing, or will it exterminate both?
Image Credit: Netflix
‘Succession’ (OSN+): This series follows Logan Roy and his children as they jostle to control the family firm: a media empire. This highly acclaimed show has won a slew of awards, including Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys.
Image Credit: HBO
‘Peaky Blinders’ (Netflix): Season six of the popular gangster drama is back in all its glory. If you haven’t caught up yet, the show revolves around a notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, that is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby. Nothing is going to stop this enigmatic crime boss from moving up in the world.
Image Credit: Netflix
‘Hustle’ (Netflix): Adam Sandler’s new sports drama is one to watch this weekend. He stars as a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad and takes it upon himself to bring him to the US without his team’s approval. They have one shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.
Image Credit: AP
‘Deep Water’ (OSN+): This psychological thriller film stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a married couple in a loveless relationship. In an attempt to keep their marriage intact, they engage in a dangerous game. But soon, the arrangement starts to unravel.
Image Credit: AP
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (UAE cinemas): This final film in the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy is set to be an explosive end with lots of action — and of course dinosaurs. It’s set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, and now dinosaurs live and hunt alongside humans. However, this fragile balance will redefine the future of the world and decide if human will remain the apex predators.
Image Credit: AP
‘Dublin Murders’ (Starzplay): Based on the popular novels by Tana French, this series sees Detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox investigate the murder of a young girl on the outskirts of Dublin. The detectives find themselves being put to the test as they are confronted by the darkness of the case.
Image Credit: IMDB