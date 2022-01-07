1 of 10
‘Book of Love’ (UAE cinemas): Kick off the new weekend in the UAE with a romantic comedy that’s sure to brighten up your day. Henry Copper (Sam Claflin) is an uptight English novelist. He’s only published one book, ‘The Sensible Heart’, which was widely panned. His agent informs him one day that his novel has become a tremendous success in Mexico. Henry travels to Mexico to market the book, only to discover that it is so successful because a Mexican translator, Maria, rewrote his dull work into a sensual novel. He now has to accompany her on a book tour across Mexico.
‘The Wasteland’ (Netflix): Horror movies never go out of style. In this Spanish horror drama, a 19th-century family consisting of a child and his mother see a haunting presence watching them from the horizon. It gets closer every day as they live in a cabin in the middle of nowhere separated from society.
‘The Tender Bar’ (Amazon Prime Video): This coming-of-age story directed by George Clooney features an all-star cast that includes Ben Affleck. It’s about a young, fatherless boy who finds a second home in the form of a neighbourhood pub in Long Island. Under the unconventional tutelage of his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), a charismatic bartender, and the bar’s regulars, JR grows into a young man who dreams of becoming a writer.
‘The Prestige’ (Netflix): This 2006 mystery thriller directed by Christopher Nolan is always a treat to revisit thanks to its brilliant plot and writing. It’s based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Christopher Priest and follows Robert Angier and Alfred Borden, rival magicians, who are obsessed with creating the best stage illusion. However, when a trick turns into a fatal accident, these two friends become enemies.
‘Our Beloved Summer’ (Netflix): Starring ‘Parasite’ actor Choi Woo-shik and ‘Itaewon Class’ star Kim Da-mi, this romantic K-drama is about two former lovers who bump into each other years after filming a viral documentary in high school. They eventually agree to film a new documentary about themselves and have to revisit their old feelings for each other.
‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ (Zee5): This looks like a zany comedy about an eccentric and kooky king (Naseeruddin Shah) coming up with this bizarre idea to make his four daughters compete for the crown. Actors like Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh and Krutika Kamra play the siblings who don’t get along too well. It’s a comedy of errors and the actors told Gulf News that it’s a hilarious take on royalty and family dynamics. And something tell me that Shah will be in top form in this comic series.
‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ (Netflix): If you didn’t have a chance to watch Aayushman Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s romantic comedy ‘CKA’, then make sure to tune into Netflix this weekend. A gym-buffed guy meets a transwoman, but finds her identity problematic. The comedy has its witty moments and has its heart in the right place. Both the lead actors are in splendid form in this comedy.
‘Vidhi’ (UAE cinemas): Starring Malayalam actor Anoop Menon, this ecological thriller on nature conservation is set against the backdrop of floods in Kerala and take a nick at how man has destroyed nature through its reckless actions. If you are in the mood for some strong performances on a sobering subject, then this is a good pit stop.
‘Decoupled’ (Netflix): This hilarious relationship drama that exposes the inner workings of a marriage is a must watch – and it’s so good that you’ll want to binge see, so it’s perfect for a weekend. R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla star in this giggle fest about a wealthy couple who decide to call it quits. He is a writer with a faulty brain filter, she a successful businessperson; the collision between the tactless and the tactful is very, very entertaining.
‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ (Netflix): Watch the blind lawyer-by-day, vigilante-by-night, Matt Murdock don his mask and fight off the bad guys in his city, Hell’s Kitchen. Yes it’s an underdog movie, but we watch for the cool fight scenes.
