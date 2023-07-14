1 of 7
'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' takes the spotlight(UAE cinemas) : Join Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) on a thrilling adventure as he races against time to protect humanity from a deadly weapon. This action-packed film is a must-watch, captivating audiences worldwide.
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures/Skydance
'Maaveeran' (UAE Cinemas): Tamil Action Drama directed by Madonne Ashwin and starring Sivakarthikeyan, this gripping film promises an engaging storyline and captivating performances. Prepare for an exhilarating cinematic experience that might even rival "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" at the box office.
Image Credit: IMDB
'The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha' unfolds (Disney plus): Follow Noyonika (Kajol), a determined housewife fighting against all odds to establish herself in the cutthroat legal world. Will she find justice for her husband? Get ready for a riveting legal drama featuring a stellar cast, including Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, and Vijay Vikram Singh.
Image Credit: insta/ kajol
'Bird Box Barcelona' takes flight(Netflix): This gripping spin-off from the 2018 post-apocalyptic film "Bird Box" takes us to Barcelona, Spain. Join Sebastian as he navigates a perilous quest for survival, forming alliances to escape the mysterious entities that drive people to suicide. Prepare for intense suspense and heart-pounding moments.
Image Credit: Netflix
‘Foundation’ season 2 continues the epic journey (Apple tv): Based on Isaac Asimov's beloved sci-fi book series, this show follows a group of exiles on their mission to save humanity amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Led by Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), they strive to rebuild civilization. Experience a captivating narrative filled with stunning performances from a talented ensemble cast.
Image Credit: Apple TV
'Wham'(Netflix): Unseen video clips and yet unheard interviews are included in "WHAM!" which explores the incredible journey of school buddies Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael to stardom. The musical duo was founded by the two youngsters in 1982, and they had their last performance at Wembley in 1986. The four years they dominated music charts worldwide, with hits including "Club Tropicana", "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", "Freedom", "I'm Your Man", and "Last Christmas", are chronicled in this documentary. They were the first Western pop artist to perform in China thanks to their song, which launched a global music stardom.
Image Credit: netflix
'Tarla'(Zee5): Huma Qureshi plays the iconic late chef Tarla Dalal, the diminutive sari-clad culinary wizard who cooked up a storm globally with her thousands of vegetarian recipes.
Image Credit: Supplied