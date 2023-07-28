1 of 9
‘The Beanie Bubble’ (Apple tv): Zach Galifianakis takes on a different kind of role in the film playing Ty Warner, the founder of Ty, Inc. and creator of the Beanie Babies, which in the mid-1990s surged in popularity, and resale value, for several years. The film is not exactly about him however. This movie delves into the darker aspects of the product's journey and the story behind it, joining the ranks of many films released this year with a similar theme.
Image Credit: (Apple via AP)
‘Dream’ (Netflix): Starring Park Seo-Jun, IU, this film brings an underdog sports story to the screen, familiar in its premise. A prominent player faces the consequences of a rash decision and is assigned the role of coaching a struggling team to rediscover his passion for the game and mend relationships with fellow players. The film, though a comedy sports tale, introduces a twist with a documentary filmmaker capturing the entire experience for her own reasons. While not groundbreaking, if you seek an enjoyable and light-hearted watch, 'Dream' might be a suitable choice.
Image Credit: Netflix
‘Knock at the Cabin’ (Amazon Prime): One of M. Night Shyamalan's finest works, showcases Dave Bautista in an exceptional performance like never before. Following a family on vacation whose trip takes a nightmarish turn with the intrusion of unwelcome visitors, the film diverges from its source material but still manages to instill a sense of dread that lingers throughout. Contemplating the possibility of the world's end, it stands out as the week's top recommendation.
Image Credit: IMDB
‘Paradise’( Netflix): The film is a science fiction thriller set in a dystopian world. Here, people can transfer years of their lives to others in exchange for money. Distinct from a movie with a similar premise starring Justin Timberlake, "Paradise" focuses on a start-up company exploiting people rather than being driven by a countdown clock.
Image Credit: Netflix
‘The Witcher’(Netflix): Henry Cavill bids farewell to the series as the second part of season 3 arrives on July 27. Critics find the conclusion to this era of ‘The Witcher’ somewhat awkward and uncertain about the show's future. Nonetheless, Cavill departs with style, leaving fans to eagerly await the release of Season 4, which won't hit screens for at least a couple of years, allowing the idea of a Liam Hemsworth series to gain momentum.
Image Credit: Netflix
‘Kohrra’(Netflix): The investigative series ‘Kohrra’ has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating which is an indicator of why you should watch it this weekend. The Netflix series follows the lives and the investigation led by two local police officers after a bridegroom is found dead days after his wedding. Reviews have called this Punjab-based show ‘one of the best web series of the year.’
Image Credit: Netflix
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'(UAE cinema): Karan Johar has done it again, or so say the reviews. With all the typical makings of a Bollywood family entertainer, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh deliver on romance, dance, song and more in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The story follows a couple who attempt to convince each other’s families to bless their wedding by staying with each side for three months. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi add to the star-studded cast.
Image Credit: insta/ karanjohar
‘Suits’(Netflix): It is not a new release, having ended four years ago, but is a new addition to Netflix’s list. After making its Netflix debut last month, the USA Network programme, which lasted from 2011 to 2019, reached 3.14 billion minutes of streaming time during the week of June 26 to July 2, ANI said crediting a Page Six report. The series is a fun one to watch with intriguing cases and exciting solves throughout its nine seasons.
Image Credit: Netflix
Maamannan(Netflix): Is a Tamil-language political thriller that features performances by actors Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi, Stalin and Keerthy Suresh. This generational revenge drama was praised by critics for its acting, premise, and subject matter.
Image Credit: Netflix