Kuttey (UAE Cinemas): Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, this gritty tale about greed and corruption is a searing one. The film also boasts a stellar ensemble including Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Arjun Kapoor. If you are in the mood for a gritty adventure with morally ambiguous characters, then this is right up your street.
Image Credit: IMdB
Brooklyn 99 (Netflix): Had a tough week at work? Sweat not, the cop comedy 'Brooklyn 99' with a bunch of endearing law-enforcement officers will brighten up your weekend. This fun-filled series chronicling the zany exploits of the goofy detective Jake Peralta and his lovable co-workers at the NYPD's 99th Precinct is a laugh riot. It's also perfect example how TV series should embrace diversity.
Image Credit: Supplied
Shotgun Wedding (UAE cinemas): We love a good romantic comedy with a healthy dose of action and adventure. Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's latest film is an absolute romp. This film, which documents a loved-up and sometimes jittery bride and groom tying the knot in a tropical island, has a lot going for it. Their dreamy nuptial is hijacked by a bunch of native rebels and it's upto them to save their family. Also watch out for Jennifer Coolidge who is in top form here.
Image Credit: Lionsgate
Varisu (Tamil, UAE Cinemas): Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, this action drama sees actor Vijay back in his staple genre of the ’90s. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha and Prakash Raj, this family drama opened to mixed reviews . Go for it if you want to indulge in a good old heartwarming tale of family and relations.
Image Credit:
Better Call Saul (Netflix): He made a lasting impression on audiences in the hit series Breaking Bad, and frankly no one’s complaining about seeing the scamming lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) once again. This Vince Gilligan-directed drama series imagines his life post-Walter White and brings it to a logical conclusion. We suggest that you watch it even if you’ve already done so. Also starring Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn and Jonathan Banks.
Image Credit:
Thunivu (Tamil, running in UAE Cinemas): We loved him as the baddie in Mankatha (2011) and he’s back in the same avatar in this action heist directed by H Vinoth. Malayalam actor Manju Warrier acts alongside him in an ensemble cast that also features Samuthirakani, John Kokken and GM Kumar. ‘No guts, no glory’ is the movie’s tagline. We predict this movie will be gloriously entertaining, too.
Image Credit:
Haseen Dilruba (Netflix): The makers of this splendid thriller announced its sequel earlier this week, so why don't you catch up on the first instalment right away? Plus, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are gloriously unhinged in this warped romantic thriller. The question about love making you do crazy things is underlined in this film about a newly-married couple who are navigating the treacherous terrains of love and relationships here.
Image Credit: IMDB
Waltair Veerayya (Telugu, UAE Cinemas) ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi is back to what he does best: action comedies, and this time he has company from ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja, Bobby Simha and Shruti Haasan. Directed by KS Ravindra, this movie is bound to entertain and tickle your funny bone.
Image Credit: IMdB
Veerasimha Reddy (Telugu, UAE Cinemas) Balakrishna, fondly known as Balayya to his fans, headlines this action film that’s been directed by Gopichand Malineni. From Duniya Vijay to Honey Rose, Lal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, the movie’s cast draws talent from many Indian film industries. If its trailer is any indication, you’re in for a roller-coaster ride.
Image Credit: IMdB
Top Gun: Maverick (Apple TV and select UAE cinemas): Hollywood action hero Tom Cruise returns in the sequel to his iconic yesteryear hit as the dashing US Navy's top aviator. He doesn't stumble and flies high in this high-octane adventure. And also, this movie will remind you that a few matinee idols defy age.
Image Credit: AP