Top Hollywood sequels like 'Deadpool 3', 'Dune 2', and 'Venom 3' to hit the big screens
Zendaya, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Timothee Chalamet are all set to entertain
Earlier today, celebrated director Gurinder Chadha revealed that she is thinking of coming up with a sequel to her 2002 blockbuster 'Bend It Like Beckham'. But she is not alone. Here's a look at other filmmakers who are gearing up for sequels soon. From sci-fi epics to animated hits and action-packed blockbusters, the coming few months promises to be an eclectic one.
Dune: Part Two. Denis Villeneuve's visually stunning sci-fi masterpiece, 'Dune,' returns with an even grander sequel. Timothée Chalamet reprises his role as Paul Atreides in a tale of revenge and political intrigue. The sequel boasts an expanded cast featuring Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, promising an epic experience.
Kung Fu Panda 4: The clumsy warrior's quest continues. Po, the lovable kung fu panda, embarks on a new adventure in the fourth installment. This time, he searches for a new Dragon Warrior while facing off against a formidable new foe, the Chameleon.
Venom 3: Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock returns with the third film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Tom Hardy's character Eddie Brock will take on new challenges. The last film left fans with a twist, as Eddie and Venom found themselves in the MCU due to Doctor Strange's spell in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
Despicable Me 4: Minions, Mayhem, and more. The highest-grossing animated franchise continues its journey in 'Despicable Me 4.' While the plot is shrouded in mystery, it's expected to pick up where 'Despicable Me 3' left off, following the adventures of Gru and the Minions.
Bad Boys 4: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return. The 'Bad Boys' franchise roars back to life with its fourth installment. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles in this action-packed series that has already raked in over $840 million worldwide.
Deadpool 3: Wade Wilson's return to the MCU. 'Deadpool 3' is the first R-rated MCU movie and a highly-anticipated sequel. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have already teased fans with a glimpse of their costumes. While the villain remains uncertain, expect the return of X-Force members and some romance between Wade Wilson and Vanessa.
Gladiator 2: A classic returns. The historical epic 'Gladiator' returns with a sequel set 15 years later. The story follows an adult Lucius as he searches for the truth about his biological father in a Rome under the Praetorian Guards.
Joker: Folie à Deux - The madness continues. Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn are back in this much-anticipated sequel. 'Joker' was originally conceived as a standalone film, but the audience's clamor for more has led to 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' which aims to surpass its predecessor.
Beetlejuice 2: A cult classic returns. After 36 years, the cult classic 'Beetlejuice' is back with a sequel. Tim Burton directs, and Michael Keaton reprises his role as Beetlejuice, while Lydia Deetz, now grown up, is played by Winona Ryder, with Jenna Ortega as her daughter.
