‘Dimple Girl’ Hania Aamir has a simple response to a local news outlet on being compared with Bollywood’s latest bride Alia Bhatt. “Alia Bhatt is a megastar. I feel happy when people draw comparisons between us,” she confessed during a recent interview. Hania is currently stealing hearts with her character as Hala in super hit drama ‘Mere Humsafar,’
Image Credit: Insta/ haniaheheofficial
Pakistani actor Sajal Aly is all about gentle parenting. In a recent tweet, she wrote about how parents need to learn about how to deal with children and their issues. She said: “I believe, along with teaching children how to behave and conduct themselves, we should also teach parents how to treat their children. Parents should get weekly classes (one hour a week, minimum) on how to deal with children and their dilemmas."
Image Credit: Insta/ sajalaly
Saba Qamar is alright with people thinking she’s arrogant if it maintains the peace. In a recent interview with news site ‘Digest Writer’, she was quoted as saying: "Many of my co-actors perceive me as arrogant as I demand for a separate vanity and do not share a room with anyone. This is mostly because I do not want any negative energy or fights which could start in the cast and crew, ultimately affecting the final product being made.”
Image Credit: Insta/ sabaqamarzaman
It’s always interesting to see couples share screen space, and this project will be no different. Actors Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui, who are married off-screen, are getting ready to star in a telefim called ‘Love Life ka Law’. The movie, about two lawyers finding love, is out now. Both actors shared their looks from the film on their Instagram handles. "She loves me — she loves me not," Siddiqui captioned his post.
Image Credit: Insta/ zaranoorabbas.official
The struggles of a single parent could be many but the satisfaction of being a parent is unparalleled. Single dad and Diyar‑e‑Dil star Mikaal Zulfiqar revealed that for him one of the most difficult tasks for him was the early pick-up and drop to school. He said, “The pick and drop service to school is the most difficult task for me. I have to wake up early in the morning to drop them to school.” “Sometimes I assign this task to my father as well, if I’m not willing to go. But honestly speaking I find it immense pride and I enjoy it. Parenting is a difficult task but I get satisfaction,” Zulfiqar added.
Image Credit: Insta/ mikaalzulfiqar
Actress Yashma Gill is on her first Umrah pilgrimage with her father this Ramadan, and has been sharing photos from the trip. She captioned her photos, "I cannot begin to explain how I feel. The feeling cannot be put into words’’.
Image Credit: Insta/ yashmagillofficial
Sometimes trending fashion creates headlines for the wrong reasons. Hira Mani and her husband attended a story-telling session on World Book Day, interacting with students. Instead of the initiative what made news was her outfit – a simple white dress shirt paired with jeans and clear heels. While the ensemble sounds simple enough, netizens had an issue with her choosing to leave a few buttons undone on her shirt, and deemed it ‘inappropriate’ for a school environment.
Image Credit: Insta/ hiramaniofficial
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt recently had a wonderful holiday in Doha, Qatar, along with their baby Amal. The young family shared pictures from their vacation for their fans.
Image Credit: Insta/ aimankhan.official