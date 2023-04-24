1 of 9
''Super Mario Bros": “The animation movie continues to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the animation hit neared $1 billion after just 18 days in theaters, on track to be just the fourth film of the pandemic era to reach that benchmark.
Image Credit: Nintendo; Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures
“Evil Dead Rise”: The weekend’s top new release, the horror reboot “Evil Dead Rise” debuted solidly. From Warner Bros. and New Line, is the fifth installment (and first in a decade) in the thriller franchise that Sam Raimi began with this 1981 ultra-low-budget classic, “Evil Dead.”
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures via AP
“The Covenant”: Guy Ritchie's “The Covenant,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal as an injured army sergeant in Afghanistan, opened with $6.3 million in 2,611 theaters. But with mostly good reviews, the MGM release may hold well in coming weeks.
Image Credit: Christopher Raphael and Phars Films
“John Wick: Chapter 4”: Lionsgate/Thunder Road Films/87 Eleven’s “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves assassin series which cost at least $100 million to produce, is the biggest film yet in the once-lean action series.
Image Credit: AP
“Air”: Amazon Studios' “Air," likewise initially was intended to go straight to streaming, has also continued to perform well theatrically. The Ben Affleck-directed film, about Nike's courting of Michael Jordan, dipped a modest 29% in its third weekend with $5.5 million to bring its cumulative total to $41.3 million.
Image Credit: (Ana Carballosa/Amazon Prime Video via AP)
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”: The role playing game adaptation “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”, a Paramount Pictures and eOne release, appealed to more moviegoers than many expected a film based on a notoriously niche table top game to interest.
Image Credit: IMDB
“Renfield”: “Renfield,” a Universal Pictures release on April 27th, sees Nicolas Cage putting his own spin on Dracula for 'Renfield'. In the definitive 1931 film take on Bram Stoker's vampire tale, Bela Lugosi portrayed the Count and Dwight Frye played the bug-eyed Renfield.
Image Credit: Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures
“Beau Is Afraid”: Ari Aster's “Beau Is Afraid,” the most expensive movie ever made by specialty studio A24, expanded until near-wide release, going from four theaters to 926. Aster's three-hour opus received with more mixed reviews than his previous two films ("Hereditary," “Midsommar”).
Image Credit: (Takashi Seida/A24 via AP)
“Suzume”: The action adventure anime is the latest ecological fantasy tale of Makoto Shinkai, the Japanese animator behind smash hits like 2016’s Your Name. The high fantasy anime is about a 17-year-old schoolgirl Suzume as she meets a beautiful stranger named Souta, and stumbles upon a magical realm.
Image Credit: (Sony Pictures Entertainment via AP)