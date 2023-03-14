1 of 9
Many stars played it safe at the Oscars ceremony, but they truly let go at the high-profile Vanity Fair after-party. The proof is right here. Look at Indian actress Deepika Padukone, who played it safe while presenting the song 'Naatu Naatu' on the Oscars stage, but a few hours later she dolled up and swapped her regal black gown for a furry party number by designer Naeem Khan. Here's a look at the stars who let their hair down in earnest and put their best fashion foot forward. As always, the big and not-so-big players from Hollywood were spotted having fun at this after-party.
Image Credit:
Just when you thought we were done with gowns that remind you of Hollywood's old-style glamour, there's the statuesque Gigi Hadid who stuns in this red Zac Posen gown. The body-con fit, the full sleeves and the off-shouldered look along with hair in loose curls hits all the right fashion notes.
Image Credit: AFP
Actress Ana de Armas chose to wear a delicate champagne-coloured Louis Vuitton gown at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. We loved the flimsy straps combined with maroon floral motifs. And her hair worn straight adds to the elegance.
Image Credit: AFP
British-US actor Andrew Garfield ditched the black tuxedo look for a fiery red blazer, sleek tie, and black pants. The outfit is by Maison Valentino.
Image Credit: AFP
Hollywood actress Angela Bassett chose a red Moschino pantsuit for the post Oscars bash. We love the giant red bow, the off-shoulder and deep V neckline to this playful pantsuit.
Image Credit: AFP
Who will believe that she just welcomed her third child into this world with singer John Legend? The robe-style gown, by designer Zuhair Murad gown from his Spring/Summer '23 Couture collection, is a crash course in looking laid back yet fabulous. The fur detailing, the high slits, and the plunging neckline makes her exude a chic-yet-classy look.
Image Credit: AFP
German-US model Heidi Klum chose to go dramatic in this bluish-green Zuhair Murad gown. The see-through skirt and the cape with billowing details reminds you of the sea. She's party ready and beach ready too.
Image Credit: AFP
Kate Hudson was a scorcher in her hot pink Tamara Ralph gown with a plunging neckline. We love everything about this stylish and sleek gown.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP
It's official. This season, we love anything with bows and capes. Kylie Jenner and her metallic-sheen gown, custom made by custom-made by Maison Margiela, is perfect for an Oscar after party. Going by the fashion trends spotted this year, it's clear that bows, reds, hot pinks, and capes are here to stay.
Image Credit: AFP