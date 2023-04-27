1 of 13
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Fashion from the arrivals carpet at the Time 100 Gala celebrating the magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 13
Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City, New York, US, April 26, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 13
Doja Cat poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 13
Actor Salma Hayek arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City, New York
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 13
Actor Ke Huy Quan arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City, New York.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 13
Lea Michele poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City, New York.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 13
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City, New York.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 13
Ali Wong poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City, New York, US, April 26, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 13
US actresses Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza arrive for the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 13
Don Lemon arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 13
Padma Lakshmi arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 13
Meghan McCain and Cindy McCain arrive for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City.
Image Credit: Reuters
13 of 13
Lindsey Vonn poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City, New York.
Image Credit: Reuters