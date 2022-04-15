1 of 10
It's official! Alia Bhatt is now a part of the Kapoor family. Here's a precious family portrait with the entire Kapoor clan.
Image Credit: Instagram/stylebyanissa
Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar were a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's special day of their lives. And both wore pastels keeping in mind the theme of the wedding.
Image Credit: Supplied
Going by their congratulatory messages, it was clear that Kareena (who's Ranbir's cousin) and Karan Johar (the movie mogul who launched Alia Bhatt in the world of movies) are their biggest cheerleaders. Kareena wrote in her congratulatory message to the couple that this is what dreams are made of. Karan Johar more effusive. He claimed that watching Alia marry was one of the most special moments of his life. He even labelled Ranbir as his son-in-law since he considers Alia like his daughter.
Image Credit: Instagram
Randhir Kapoor is Ranbir's uncle and he looked thrilled to be a part of his nephew's nuptials.
Image Credit: Instagram/KareenaKapoor
Weddings are an occasion where everyone lets their hair down. Check out this cute image of Kareena with her second son Jeh.
Image Credit: Supplied
The wedding squad at Ranbir and Alia wedding were a superb lot. Check out Ranbir's sister Riddhima with the rest of the guests. Going by their faces, they are mighty pleased at Alia joining the Kapoor clan.
Image Credit: Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor is popular and beloved among his cousins and here's the proof that his celebrity cousins pulled all stops to look their ethnic best for their big day.
Image Credit: Instagram/Riddhima
Riddhima chose a muted beige Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the big day. She paired it with a statement emerald necklace. She also had the sweetest message for the bride. "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it ."
Image Credit: Instagram/Riddhima
Congratulatory messages have already begun pouring in from all quarters. Actresses including Ranbir's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were the first few ones to extend their warm wishes to the newly married couple. Padukone in her message said that she hopes for a lifetime of love, laughter, and fun for the two.
Image Credit: Instagram
Their wedding was one of the most anticipated Bollywood unions for the year. While the couple kept their wedding details under wraps, the couple were more relaxed after their wedding ceremony. The two famously stepped out to meet the paparazzi and Ranbir even picked up the bride, much to the delight of the camerapersons milling around their home, which also doubled up as the wedding venue.
Image Credit: Insta/ aliaabhatt