You know you’ve made a mark on cinema history when everyone begins to quote a line from your movie. For Allu Arjun, that milestone moment came after the release of ‘Pushpa The Rise’. The film, released last year, may have meant to lure Telugu audiences back to the big screen but it stepped into bigger territory, with people dancing in the theatres and celebrities making reels aping the character as well. Today we celebrate the birthday of a star.
Allu shared a monochrome picture from his birthday celebration on Instagram with the caption, “Happy at 40''.
Allu has had many career milestones and has made many records. His most recent movie ‘Pushpa’ reportedly made Rs365 crore worldwide. Before that, his movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ was one of the last to hit cinemas before the pandemic and it took a Rs262 crore at the box office. ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ was also reportedly the most streamed movie of 2020.
Allu gained fame with 2003 movie ‘Gangotri’ and his 2004 movie ‘Arya’ marked a turning point in his career. That movie turned him into a much-loved Tollywood star. Before he was a major mainstream actor, he actually debuted as a child star in 1985’s ‘Vijetha’ at the age of four. He also featured in 1986’s ‘Swathi Muthyam’.
The Tollywood star has risen through the ranks. Since 2014, he has been featured in the most influential actors list by Forbes India based on his income and popularity.
The 'Stylish superstar', has given his fans and audience some blockbusters and made box-office history with 'Race Gurram' in 2014. Since then, over five films by the actor have scored a century at the box office. His latest outings are 'Pushpa, Boyapati Srinu’s 'Sarrainodu', Harish Shankar’s 'DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham' and Trivikram Srinivas’s 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.
The pan-India actor was a viral star even before Pushpa with his groovy dance performances in songs like 'Cinema Choopistha Mava', 'Super Machi', 'Top lessi Poddi', 'Blockbuster', 'Lover Also Fighter Also' and the biggest hit 'Butta Bomma' from Ala vaikunthapurramuloo which has 750 million views and counting.
Allu is a committed husband and father. Want proof? Look no further than his social media feed where you'll catch glimpses of the happy family.
Wishes poured in for the actor as he celebrated his special day. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandanna wrote, “Happy birthday @alluarjun. my Pushpaaaaaaa..” “The world already loves you but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. sending you tons of love,” she noted.
Sharing a picture of Allu on her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “Happy birthday you terrific person @alluarjunonline. Glad to have been a small part of your incredible journey. You inspire me and that's something I hold very dear to me. So thank you and wishing you the biggest 40th.”
Meanwhile, Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun Your hard work & focus gives you success. Party hard & make this landmark birthday memorable”.
