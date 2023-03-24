1 of 5
Bollywood filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, known for directing blockbusters and critically-acclaimed movies like 'Parineeta', 'Helicopter Eela' and 'Mardaani', died at the age of 68 on Friday. The director was reportedly hospitalised following a drop in his pottasium levels in the early hours of the morning.
Image Credit: Instagram\PradeepSarkar
'Dada', as he was affectionately known by friends and associates in the film industry, had various jobs. Over his multi-decade career, he assumed the responsibilities of writer, producer and director for movies, music videos, web series and commercials.
Image Credit: Instagram\PradeepSarkar
Sarkar advanced steadily after earning a gold medal at the Delhi Institute of Art in 1979, becoming one of the nation's most active admakers.
Image Credit: Instagram\PradeepSarkar
Advertisements served as the foundation early in his career. Before debuting as a feature film director in 2005 with 'Parineeta', he had helmed a number of well-known music videos. Bollywood actress Kajol, who featured in his last big-screen directorial 'Helicopter Eela', posted a picture of the two which she captioned: "Dada, you will be missed. Your sense of humour, humility and all the work you put into your films will always be remembered. RIP."
Image Credit: Twitter\@ItsKajolD
'Parineeta' was well received by critics and viewers. Sarkar then worked on a number of stories that demonstrated his prowess as a storyteller.
Image Credit: Instagram\PradeepSarkar