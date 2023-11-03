1 of 10
Basking in the glory of back-to-back blockbusters, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan threw an extravagant star-studded party at his residence, Mannat, on Thursday evening as he turned 58. Here’s a look at how he marked his big day with family and friends.
Image Credit: AFP
Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a white off-the-shoulder satin gown, which she accessorised with a diamond necklace, while her sister Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in a dramatic green outfit.
Image Credit: insta/ kareenakapoorkhan
Amrita Arora and the Kapoor sisters happily posed for a selfie.
Image Credit: insta/ kareenakapoorkhan
Kapoor Khandan: Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Karisma Kapoor captioned the moment: 'Crafting everlasting memories with our dearest friends and family.'
Image Credit: insta/ therealkarismakapoor
Despite being an intimate gathering without the glitz of a red carpet event, glimpses from the celebrations have surfaced across social media platforms. Above: Gauri Khan's besties Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor share a fan moment with Indian cricketer MS Dhoni.
Image Credit: insta/ maheepkapoor
Sanjay Kapoor crossed paths with the cricketing maestro, MS Dhoni, at the event.
Image Credit: insta/ sanjaykapoor2500
Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani also celebrated her birthday on November 2. She posted a picture with Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, and a celebrity guest, and wrote, 'Celebrating the gorgeous one'.
Image Credit: insta/ poojadadlani02
Deepika Padukone, who has been SRK's favourite co-star, was also spotted with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Several fan pages posted pictures from the bash.
Image Credit: Twitter@pikashusbandd
'Jawan' director Atlee was also part of the guest list.
Image Credit: twitter @Sakzxxxx
Arjun Kapoor, setting the style quotient high for SRK's birthday bash, wrote on Instagram, 'A night to celebrate the King, the Badshah, the Pathaan of Indian Cinema!!! @iamsrk'.
Image Credit: insta/ arjun kapoor