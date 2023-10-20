1 of 6
Bollywood fashionista and ‘Jaane Jaan’ star Kareena Kapoor-Khan once again effortlessly made a statement with her latest collaboration – this time with the celebrated designer Masaba Gupta. The announcement was made by the designer on Instagram, where she introduced Kapoor-Khan as her muse.
Image Credit: insta/ masabagupta
Here's a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan as an unconventional bride. This photoshoot is being hailed for its out-of-the-box photography and designs.
Image Credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
The first look showcases Kapoor-Khan resplendent in a red and golden salwar-saree. The ensemble seamlessly blends the classic and the contemporary, featuring a strapless blouse and a long drape, proving that opulent bridal style knows no bounds.
Image Credit: insta/kareenakapoorkhan
For contemporary brides seeking a unique twist to their wedding attire, the collection offers a pearly white co-ord set, perfect for those cocktail nights. Kapoor-Khan looks absolutely fabulous in this ensemble, accentuating the look with a sheer layer and statement accessories.
Image Credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
Last but not least, the classic colour combination of red and gold makes an appearance in a bridal lehenga that exudes timeless beauty. Kapoor-Khan pairs this traditional ensemble with a colourful necklace that adds a touch of contrast and modernity, perfectly blending classic and contemporary aesthetics.
Image Credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
The final look showcases Kapoor-Khan in a black crop blazer paired with matching bottoms, radiating charm. The gold embroidered detailing on the black canvas adds a touch of opulence and glamour to the collection.
Image Credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan