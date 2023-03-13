1 of 9
Cate Blanchett, 53, turned heads at the Oscars ceremony in an archival Louis Vuitton two-color gown. We absolutely adore the teal capelet top with statement shoulder pads. The black skirt and the train adds a bit of drama. She went minimal with her chunky silver threader earrings.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Many felt that Indian actress Deepika Padukone played it safe. But what's not to love about old Hollywood-style glamour? Since she's the face of Louis Vuitton, it's no surprise that she chose to wear their gown. But what had my heart was that superbly crafted and dazzling Cartier necklace.
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
When it comes to making a dramatic entrance on the champagne-coloured carpet laid out for the Oscars, no one did better than Cara Delevingne. The actress and model chose a dramatic red gown plucked from Elie Saab's fall/winter 2021 couture collection. The gown, a classic off-the shoulder piece with a dramatic, billowing skirt, was all that sartorial drama that we expect from an awards night like the Oscars. The giant bow on one of the shoulders was a good touch.
Image Credit: AFP
The woman of the moment is definitely Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian woman to win the coveted Best Actress gong at the Oscars. While her win was a testament to her stellar talent, she won on the fashion front too. Looking ethereal in a white feathery Dior gown, Michelle looked out of this world. Here's a fine example of playing it safe and fashion savvy.
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actress Ana de Armas chose to twin with the coloured red carpet at the Oscars with a similar colour gown. While this talent will look good in a sack too, we are loving the ruffle details in this body-hugging gown. Reports claim that it took over 1,000 hours to create this Louis Vuitton gown. Her gown choice reminds you of Marilyn Monroe, a role that she made her own in a recent film. We love the scalloped neck.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Irish actress Kerry Condon painted the Oscars ceremony yellow in a dreamy gown. Her loose curls and red-stained lips, complemented the yellow gown with a dramatic train well.
Image Credit: AFP
Nicole Kidman proved that you can rule the red carpet by going sleek and sequinned-filed. Her risque Armani Prive gown had all the right ingredients for a sizzling look. We love the thigh-high slits, the mono full sleeves. But honestly, it's her confident and sassy attitude that made this sleek gown come alive.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Emily Blunt was a portrait of elegance in a white, strapless Valentino gown. It was austere and regal, and on-point when it comes to hitting the right notes on a red carpet call.
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
When it comes to maternity fashion and embracing her bump, Rihanna has truly learned the art of making heads turn. Dressed in a sheer, form-fitting gown, the singer proudly displayed her bump. She was nominated in the awards' best original song category. While the sheer turtle-neck detailing and the leather bodice by designer label Alaïa stood out, we thought her make-up and sleep hair updo also worked.
Image Credit: REUTERS