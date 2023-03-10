1 of 11
The Academy Awards have provided us with countless unforgettable moments over the years. From surprising wins to controversial speeches, the Oscars have always been a source of entertainment and drama. Here are some of the most memorable moments that have left a lasting impact on Hollywood.
Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock for Insulting His Wife: The 2022 Oscars saw a dramatic moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock twice for making a joke about his wife's hair loss. The incident left everyone stunned and is still remembered as one of the most controversial moments in Oscar history.
The Famous Kiss!: Angelina Jolie shocked the world with a kiss with James Haven on the 2001 Oscars red carpet. The moment left an indelible mark on the history of the Academy.
Marlon Brando Declines His Oscar In 1973: Marlon Brando refused to attend the Oscars ceremony despite winning the award for his performance in The Godfather. Instead, he sent Native American civil rights activist Sacheen Littlefeather to accept the award on his behalf and deliver a message about the mistreatment of Native Americans in the film industry.
Cher's Unforgettable Showgirl Dress: Cher's iconic black feather headpiece and spangled cage top from the 1986 Oscars has become legendary in fashion history. The dress was a statement against the Academy's disapproval of her style and personal life.
Jennifer Lawrence's tripping incident in 2013: Jennifer Lawrence famously tripped on her way up to accept her Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, but recovered with a charming and endearing acceptance speech.
Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded selfie in 2014: Host Ellen DeGeneres took a selfie with a group of Hollywood stars during the ceremony, which went viral and briefly crashed Twitter.
Wrong Best Picture winner announced in 2017: In a shocking moment, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner for Best Picture, mistakenly awarding it to La La Land instead of the actual winner, Moonlight.
Meryl Streep's record-breaking 21st Oscar nomination in 2021: Meryl Streep earned her 21st Oscar nomination for her role in The Prom, breaking her own record as the most nominated actor in Oscar history.
Bjork's swan dress in 2001 Icelandic singer Bjork made a fashion statement in her infamous swan dress at the 2001 Oscars, leaving many stunned and confused.
Halle Berry's emotional Best Actress win in 2002: Halle Berry made history as the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Monster's Ball, giving a tearful and unforgettable acceptance speech.
