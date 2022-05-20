1 of 11
Tom Cruise has said he and Prince William “have a lot in common” as Britain’s royals joined the Hollywood star on the red carpet in London for the UK premiere of the new ‘Top Gun’ movie.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 11
William and his wife, Kate, joined Cruise Thursday on a star-studded red carpet at Leicester Square for the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ in which Cruise reprises his role as US Navy pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell more than three decades after the release of the original film.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 11
Speaking about William, Cruise told reporters: “We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying.”
Image Credit: AP
4 of 11
William trained as a search and rescue pilot and was known as Flight Lieutenant Wales in the Royal Air Force.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 11
Cruise was seen introducing William and Kate to the film’s cast members — including Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm — in front of a model of the fighter jet from the movie.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 11
The movie was originally due for release in July 2019, but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 11
“After the last couple of years, just to have an event like this is extraordinary,” Cruise said. | A still of Cruise in the movie.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 11
The actor was among celebrities who featured in an equestrian extravaganza on Sunday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, or 70 years on the throne.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 11
US film producer Jerry Bruckheimer (right) and his wife Linda pose on the red carpet.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
Members of the cast pose upon arrival for the UK premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
Hayley Atwell poses for the media.
Image Credit: AP