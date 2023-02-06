1 of 10
Nora Fatehi chose Dubai to ring in her 31st birthday with her close friends. Check out her Instagram and you will see a series of feel-good images on how she celebrated her special day. From heading to the beach to having some good food in Dubai, the actress was on a roll.
Sharing her idea of celebration, the birthday girl said, "I don't shy away from the idea of a celebration. I think with life, we're all moving so fast doing a million and one things and it's all so fleeting. To be able to take out a day to celebrate someone's presence in this world is special. Especially if you are fortunate enough to celebrate in the company of your loved ones. If a celebration isn't feasible for whatever reason, it's the sentiment of acknowledging someone and their uniqueness to the world and what they mean to you that matters most." "The more birthdays that pass, the more we value moments and put more effort to enjoy life for more of the simplest things. Simple pleasures like taking it back to the people that matter the most and spending time with loved ones and really making an effort to be positive, happy and grateful," added Fatehi.
On the occasion of her birthday, here’s a look at why she continues to rock. From performing in front of thousands in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup to making hook steps iconic, Fatehi is a force to reckon with. Here’s a look at her headline-grabbing moments:
Birthdays need cakes – and the birthday girl shares our opinion.
Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan: Rumours of this unlikely duo being a couple started doing the rounds on social media when pictures surfaced of the stars reportedly attending the same party. While they weren’t photographed together, they were both seen in photos with the same woman in red – which is what sent the fans’ imagination running wild.
Fatehi, a self-taught dancer, is currently seen judging the reality dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. In a recent episode last year, she broke down in tears after watching a contestant’s touching performance on her song ‘Pachtaoge’. The actor stated that Sriti Jha’s performance resonated with her since she could vividly recall a touching incident during the song’s 2019 filming. Furthermore, Fatehi made a confession that while the song was being filmed, she was going through a breakup. Right after her statement, the video clip from the dance reality show started doing the rounds on the Internet.
Fatehi allegedly had a long relationship with Angad Bedi. Unfortunately, they split up, leaving the actress understandably heartbroken. The actress reportedly underwent a dark phase.
Actress-dancer made India proud after she collaborated with International rapper Nicki Minaj for the official football anthem - 'Light the Sky' for FIFA World Cup 2022. Joining the leagues of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the global sensation had earlier featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered on YouTube on October 7 2022..
Fatehi recently has filed a defamation case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for malicious reasons. Both were in the news for their suspected connections to the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and their claimed involvement in the Rs 200 crore extortion/money laundering case. According to Fatehi, Fernandez sought to criminally defame her in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.
The star was born in Morocco and raised in Canada. She made it in Bollywood through her own steam. The self-taught dancer also performed at IIFA and also handpicked a young talent from Dubai, Kashvi Majumdar, to dance along with her own stage. Fatehi is always known for discovering new talents.
