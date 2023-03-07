1 of 6
It's that time of year when people put on their cosiest white attires and leave the house to shower vibrant colours on their loved ones and binge on delectable sweets and beverages. On this day, it's impossible to avoid the colours, and it's also impossible to resist bopping to the catchy rhythms of Holi music. When it comes to festivals, Bollywood has always been at the forefront of providing the best songs for its audience. For Holi 2023, let's create a euphoric playlist by revisiting all the melodies celebrating the festival of colours:
Image Credit: Instagram/Supplied
2 of 6
'Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi' (Waqt: The Race Against Time): Music director Anu Malik helmed and sang the song with Sunidhi Chauhan. The number, penned by lyricist Sameer, stars Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.
Image Credit: Instagram
3 of 6
'Balam Pichkari' (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani): Holi playlist is incomplete without listening to the new age Holi song 'Balam Pichkari' from Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. The track, which was picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone', is a youth favourite.
Image Credit: Dharma Productions
4 of 6
'Badrinath Ki Dulhania Title Song' (BKD): The new Holi song from the 2017 Hindi movie 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' starring Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt is enough to hit the euphoric nerves of people while playing Holi. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dev Negi, Monali Thakur, and Ikka Singh.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 6
'Rang Barse' (Silsila): Holi celebration is incomplete without this song which is from the 1981 film 'Silsila' sung by Amitabh Bachchan and penned by his father and legendary writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
Image Credit: Instagram
6 of 6
'Gori Tu Latth Maar' (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha): The song 'Gori Tu Lath Maar' from the blockbuster Hindi Bollywood movie 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha', stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar playing the Latthmar Holi. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Palak Muchhal.
Image Credit: IMDB