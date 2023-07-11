1 of 6
Trust Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to make a big splash with their upcoming romance 'Bawaal'. The pair chose to unveil the movie's trailer by holding a press conference atop Dubai's floating hotel, Queen Elizabeth 2, last Sunday. More than 150 journalists from India were flown down for the trailer reveal.
Image Credit: Instagram/varundvn
Following their interaction with the press, Dhawan and Kapoor took time for a glamorous photoshoot atop the luxury ship.
Image Credit: Instagram/varundvn
Dhawan, who claims that his work in 'Bawaal' in which he plays a history teacher from rural India is his career's best role yet, said: “This film will teach everyone a lot. In today’s world where everything is not organic and manipulated, this film is close to the truth of life. There are no filters to the characters in this film."
Image Credit: Instagram/varundvn
In 'Bawaal', directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dhawan and Kapoor play a young couple who fall in love and marry, but their marriage hits a rough patch. The trailer, unveiled at QE1 cruise ship, indicates that their journey of discovering each other is filled with conflict and trauma. They also appear as a couple whose love story begins in India and then gets complicated in Europe. Montages of the Second World War battle are also interspersed with their love story, indicating that it's going to be an intense love story.
Image Credit: Instagram/varundvn
During the press conference, Kapoor also revealed that she was excited to play her character Nisha in 'Bawaal'. She even jokes that she stalked director Tiwari and arm-twisted him into giving her a role.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert
'Bawaal' will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Read our interviews with the stars in Gulf News soon.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor