Barbie fever took over Los Angeles recently as the stars of the much-anticipated fantasy drama Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attended its world premiere. Here's a look at a fan taking a photo with a popular doll. We also give you the lowdown on who wore what and all the action from the big pink-carpet premiere:
Image Credit: REUTERS
Here's a look at Margot Robbie channeling her inner Barbie with an iconic dress from the doll's collection. According to Elle Magazine, this strapless figure-hugging black gown cinched at the waist, is from the Barbie doll collection released in 1960.
Image Credit: AFP
'Barbie', the movie, is high on female representation. The proof was right there at the world premiere in LA where we saw actresses America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, and director Greta Gerwig dial up the drama quotient on the pink carpet.
Image Credit: AFP
Robbie, who has also produced this film and acted in 'Barbie', spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the pink carpet about this film being her labour of love. She told ET: “We're at the point of sharing it with the world. There's always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it. Even if they don't like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion. But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it's really exciting.”
Image Credit: REUTERS
Gosling paid homage to the candy-coated cinematic concoction through his wardrobe choices at this LA premiere. Clad in a pastel pink Gucci suit, Gosling rocked the pink carpet in style. According to reports, he also chose to wear a small pendant showcasing the letter 'E' (short for Eva Mendes, his partner) as a loving nod to her.
Image Credit: AFP
Apart from the actors who featured in the film 'Barbie', there were singers who collaborated for the movie's sound tracks throwing their weight behind the pink-carpet premiere. US rapper Nicki Minaj, who worked with Ice Spice for a rendition of Aqua's "Barbie World", added to the star wattage of the glittering event with her presence.
Image Credit: AFP
Everybody on the pink carpet for 'Barbie' in LA made sure to unleash their inner-Barbie and inner-Ken. Here you can see Alexandra Shipp and Kiersey Clemons having a bit of fun on the pink carpet.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Trust the LA's Shrine Auditorium to go all out for the 'Barbie' premiere. A pink-heavy Barbie sets were on grand display in front of the auditorium as a nod to the upcoming flick, out in UAE cinemas on July 20.
Image Credit: AFP
While the 'Barbie' world may seem pink and perfect, this film saw its share of controversies. Actor Ryan Gosling was criticised for playing Barbie's boyfriend Ken as many fans felt that the actor was too old to play him. But Gosling didn't take it lying down. In an interview with GQ, he clapped back saying that he is now the representative of Ken, who's now in the spotlight thanks to makers casting him.
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures