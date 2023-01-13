1 of 7
Daughter of the celebrated US pop star Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie, a popular singer and songwriter herself, was born on Feb. 1, 1968, in Memphis—exactly nine months after her parents wed.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 7
Her father died when she was 9 years old. Presley became a joint heiress of his estate along with her grandfather and great-grandmother. In 1993, she inherited it all, estimated at $100 million. She sold off most of the estate in 2004, but she maintained an Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation and helped in other relief programmes, including raising money for people in New Orleans displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 7
As a musician, Presley felt the pressure to distinguish herself with her own brand. The mix of past and present often reflected in her songs. However, Presley developed a bluesy and smoky style that drew praise from critics and knowing nods from Elvis fans. • ‘To Whom It May Concern’ (2003), ‘Now What’ (2005) and ‘Storm & Grace’ (2012) are some of her famous and critically acclaimed albums. In August 2007, on the 30th anniversary of her father's death, Presley released a "duet" with Presley’s 1969 single ‘In the Ghetto’, in which she added her vocals over the original track.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 7
Some of Presley's songs can appear to take jabs at her troubled relationships such as ‘Sinking in’ (2003) and ‘Indifferent' (2003). In others, she took aim at the unforgiving gaze of celebrity-focused media. In 2005, she did a cover of Don Henley's ‘Dirty Laundry’ with its refrain: "Kick 'em when they're up/Kick 'em when they're down." • Presley was married four times. In 1988, when she was 20, she married musician Danny Keough and, less than a month after their divorce in 1994, she married the king of pop Michael Jackson in a private ceremony in the Dominican Republic. She filed for divorce in 1996, but later said she and Jackson considered reconciling for years after their marriage ended. • When Jackson had reached an out-of-court settlement over claims of child abuse in a deal that his lawyers said didn’t acknowledge any guilt, she said: "I wanted to save him. I felt I could do that."
Image Credit: AP
5 of 7
Two years later, she married actor Nicholas Cage; the marriage soon fell apart. In January 2006, she married guitarist Michael Lockwood in Japan.
Image Credit: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP
6 of 7
Presley is survived by her mother Priscilla Presley, a daughter from her marriage to Keough and twin daughters from her marriage to Lockwood. A son, Benjamin Storm Keough, died in 2020 by suicide, which devastated her.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 7
Here's an image of Lisa Marie Presley with her children. Incidentally, Presley is a former scientologist. All her life she was determined to make good music and step away from her famous dad's shadow.
Image Credit: AP