Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is all set to bare his soul in an as-yet untitled autobiography, which was announced on August 25. The book releases sometime in 2021 and will document his family life, decades-long career and the things that inspire him. Here’s a look at other stars from Bollywood and Hollywood who’ve delved into the written word.
Emraan Hashmi: The Bollywood actor used to be known for his bold scenes in movies. However, the actor has broken away from his ‘serial kisser’ tagline and starred in acclaimed, serious movies. Hashmi also showed audiences his vulnerable side with his autobiographical book, ‘Kiss of Life’. Written with Bilal Siddiqi, the book reveals Hashmi’s son Ayyan’s battle with cancer.
Twinkle Khanna: No list of celebrity authors can be complete without the effervescent Twinkle Khanna. The former actress, and wife of actor Akshay Kumar, is probably best known for her book ‘Mrs Funnybones’, a non-fiction spin-off of her popular newspaper column of the same name. She has also written ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ and ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’.
Karan Johar: Love him or hate him, everyone wants to know about filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. The celebrity has recently taken a battering on social media for propagating nepotism in the movie industry. However, Johar is also known for being behind some of India’s most successful films. He chronicles his career and love life — and goes back in time to when he was a chubby and lonely child — in the book ‘An Unsuitable Boy’.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: ‘An Ordinary Life: A Memoir’, written with Rituparna Chatterjee, showcases the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor’s journey from humble beginnings in Muzzaffarnagar to the screens of millions around the world. The book highlight’s the star’s childhood and his struggles to get a foothold in the competitive movie industry.
Rishi Kapoor: The late actor was as well known for his excellent performances in movies as he was for his quick wit and politically incorrect sense of humour. In ‘Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored’, written with Meena Iyer, the star let it all loose as he talked about growing up in the shadow of his legendary father Raj Kapoor, his bout with depression and more.
Mindy Kaling: Before she was the star of her own show and a big-shot Netflix producer, Kaling was a writer on a little series called ‘The Office’. She had her fair share of struggles on the way to stardom and it’s all hilariously told in her book ‘Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?’ The memoir features anecdotes about being a comedy writer, her Indian heritage and more.
Ali Wong: The Vietnamese-Chinese-American comedian is probably not safe to be watched around kids. But in her book ‘Dear Girls’, the mother of two writes heartfelt and funny letters to her daughters about dating, careers and Asian culture. If you’ve watched her stand-up comedy, you’ll know this book is going to be filled with laughs and lots of insights.
Bryan Cranston: Fans of the cult favourite show ‘Breaking Bad’ might find it interesting to get inside the head of the man who played Walter White. In his book ‘A Life in Parts’, Cranston delves into his past and how he gained fame in Hollywood at a later stage in life.
Trevor Noah: The comedian’s autobiography ‘Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood’ should be essential reading for all. The book sees Noah dig deep through his childhood as the son of a white Swiss father and a black Xhosa mother — illegal then due to apartheid. The collection of 18 stories shines due to the star’s witty and touching retelling of a tough history.
Issa Rae: The New York Times best-seller ‘The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl’ is named after the TV star’s hilarious hit series of the same name and features her signature charms. In the series of essays, Rae opens up about being an awkward and introverted woman, and learning to accept herself.
