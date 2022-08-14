1 of 11
Some of the South Korean singers who made an impact with their singing have also proved to be good actors later in their careers. They also have a huge fan following on social media platforms. Some of such popular stars include IU, V and Jisoo. Let’s take a look at the list of top 10 South Korean singers who made it big in the acting world as well.
1. IU : South Korean singer Lee Ji-eun, popularly known by her stage name IU, is a songwriter and actress. Her acting career started in 2011 with a supporting role in ‘Dream High’. Some of her notable performances include the one in K-drama ‘Hotel Del Luna’ and Netflix series [Persona]. She was at Cannes for Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film ‘Broker’. IU, who played a prominent role alongside stars Bae Doona and Song Kang-ho in the film, is set to star in Lee Byeong-heon's upcoming film 'Dream'.
2. V: The K-pop star Kim Tae-hyung, who is the singer and songwriter of BTS, is renowned as V. In December last year, he broke two Guinness World Records. He also had the distinction of becoming the fastest individual to gain followers on the social media platform. He made his entry into acting with Korean drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ in 2016.
3. JISOO: Kim Ji-soo, popularly known as Jisoo, debuted as the oldest of the four members of girl group Blackpink in 2016 with the release of their album 'Square One'. Jisoo, whom Time Magazine called ‘Blackpink's mood-maker’ has recently started her acting career as she stars in the The Producers and Disney+ original K-drama series, Snowdrop.
4. CHA EUN-WOO: Singer, actor, and member of the idol group 'Astro', Cha Eun-woo made his debut in acting with a small role in ‘My Brilliant Life’. He received accolades for his acting in 'Goo Hae-ryung' in 2019 by bagging the Excellence Award as an Actor and Best Couple Award at the MBC Drama Awards.
5. JINYOUNG: Known as Jinyoung, Park Jin-young is a singer and actor. He is also the songwriter of the boy band Got7 and boy band duo JJ Project. He started his acting career with 'Dream High 2' drama and made his film debut with 'A Stray Goat'. Jinyoung went on to do small roles for a while before receiving a lead role in 'He is Psychometric'.
6. MINHO: Choi Min-ho, widely known as Minho, is a rapper, singer, actor and songwriter of the boy group Shinee. He debuted as an actor in 2010 in KBS2's drama special ‘Pianist’. He has played roles in television series such as Salamander Guru and The Shadows, To the Beautiful You, Medical Top Team, My First Time, and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. In 2016, he made his film debut with Canola.
7. JOY: Park Soo-young, known by the stage name is a singer, actress, and host. She debuted as a member of the girl group Red Velvet in August 2014. In 2017, Joy debuted as an actress and has had starring roles in the television dramas 'The Liar' and 'His Lover', 'Tempted', and 'The One and Only'. In 2022, Joy was nominated for Best Actress Idol and Best Variety Idol at the 2022 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards. On May 26, 2022, it was announced that Joy would star in KakaoTV's original drama 'Accidental Country Diary'.
8. BAE SUZY: Popularly known as Bae Suzy, Bae Su-ji is a singer, actress, model and member of the girl group Miss A. She made her acting debut in 2011 with the television series Dream High’. She later appeared in series such as ‘Gu Family Book’,’ Uncontrollably Fond’, ‘While You Were Sleeping’, ‘Vagabond’, ‘Start-Up‘ and ‘Anna’. ‘Architecture 101’ was her first movie and she had been hailed as ‘The Nation's First Love’.
9. HYUNGSIK: Renowned as Hyungsik, Park Hyung-sik is a singer, actor, and dancer. He is also a member of the South Korean boy group ZE:A and its sub-group ZE:A Five. He made a mark with his roles in 'The Heirs', 'High Society', 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth', 'Strong Girl Bong-soon', 'Suits', 'Happiness', and 'Soundtrack 1'. He also made appearances in drama series, movies and musical theatre productions.
10. YOOK SUNG-JAE: Renowned as Sungjae, Yook Sung-jae is a singer, songwriter, actor, host and entertainer. He is also a member of the boy group BtoB and its sub-group, BtoB Blue. Some of his main television dramas are 'Plus Nine Boys', 'Who Are You: School 2015', 'The Village: Achiara's Secret', 'Guardian: The Lonely' and 'Great God' and 'Mystic Pop-up Bar'. He had also appeared in many reality shows such as 'Hitmaker', 'We Got Married' and 'Master in the House'.
