‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ sensation Ayeza Khan makes it to the top of the list as the A-lister with the most followed celebrity account in Pakistan. Khan’s Instagram is proof of her success; she has a following of 11.7 million. The social media account is full of pictures of her daily life, a balance of work and family time. She also has 26.1 thousand followers on Twitter.
Image Credit: Insta/ayezakhan.ak
Aiman Khan is next on the list with 10.6 million Instagram and 2 million Twitter followers . Her posts with husband Muneeb and daughter Amal are usually found trending on Instagram.
Image Credit: Insta/ aimankhan.official
Khan’s twin, Minal Khan, is part of Pakistan entertainment’s premier league. She has one of the sweetest smiles and it's one of the major reasons why she is usually trending on Instagram with a follower count of 9.4 million and 2.5 million on Facebook. Her Instagram has a mix of casual pictures of her daily life and drama promotions and customary photoshoot images.
Image Credit: Insta/ minalkhan.official
'Sabaat' actress Sara Khan, with 9.4 million followers, also goes by her alter ego Mrs Falak, her Instagram feed is colourful, as she showcases a variety of dresses she wears in her daily life and to events.
Image Credit: insta/sarahkhanofficial
A global icon and a favourite in the television and film industry, Mahira Khan is the ultimate superstar of Pakistani showbiz. From walking at Paris Fashion week to gaining unprecedented popularity in Bollywood by starring opposite King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, she keeps her 9.4 million Instagram and on 2.9 million Twitter followers abreast with her personal and professional life.
Image Credit: insta/
Sajal Ali is an outstanding versatile entertainer who has charmed the whole country with her social as well as romantic dramas. She is doing the same on social media as well, on which has a fan base of 8.8 million followers and 200 thousand followrs on twitter. She often posts promotional content of her dramas, endorsements and features pictures of her daily life.
Image Credit: Insta/
Actor and former model Imran Abbas has the looks and the fan following to prove it. He has 7 million followers on Instagram and over 1 million on facebook. The star kicked off his TV career with 2003’s ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’. Since then he’s acted in TV shows such as ‘Mera Naseeb’, ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ and ‘Akbari Asghari’, and Bollywood films such as ‘Creature 3D’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.
Image Credit: insta/imranabbas.official
The popular Pakistani singer, composer and Bollywood hitmaker Atif Aslam is the only male in this list with 6.7 million Instagram followers and 1.4 million on twitter. The master of blockbuster songs, the singer also shares his daily life, casual images and highlights his music concerts and events.
Image Credit: insta/atifaslam
Ali Zafar, a famous actor and singer, has 5.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.2 million on Twitter. The heart-throb is best known for his work on TV shows such as ‘Kollege Jeans’ and ‘Landa Bazar’. He made his music debut with the song ‘Jugnuon Se Bhar De Aanchal’ for 2003 Pakistani film ‘Shararat’. He went on to release his first solo album ‘Huqa Pani’. Zafar is a fan favourite and a screen superstar, with hit movies such as ‘Teefa In Trouble’ to his name.
Image Credit: Insta/ali_zafar
Marwa Howcane, who currently has 5.7 million Instagram followers, 2.5 million on Facebook and 2 million on Twitter, shares various facets of her life with her Instagram audience by posting her daily life images and short videos.
Image Credit: Insta/mawrellous