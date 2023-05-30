1 of 8
When the final episode of 'Succession' premiered last Sunday, it put an end to speculation over who would finally "succeed" Logan Roy's media conglomerate.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 8
Created by Jesse Armstrong, the high-octane drama series dwelt on the trauma and travails of a billionaire family led by Logan Roy, who has experienced a decline in health, and his four children, Connor, Roman, Kendall and Shiv. The children have to prove their worth, win the patriarch's title to run his empire, the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 8
Fans and critics were mostly pleased by what they saw Sunday night. “'Succession’ didn’t have to stick the landing to cement its legacy, but it did anyway,” wrote CNN critic Brian Lowry.
Image Credit: Macall Polay/IMDB
4 of 8
“Jesse Armstrong and Crew stuck the landing,” writer and podcast host Giovanni Lago tweeted. “#SuccessionHBO will go down as one of the landmark television series of all time. Even till the final frame it never missed a beat. It’s gonna be hard for anything to come close to this for a very long time.”
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
“Finales are the ultimate thankless job, as you’re never going to please everybody,” said Terence Winter, the executive producer for the final seasons of 'The Sopranos' and the showrunner for 'Boardwalk Empire'. “You already have this built-in disappointment when the show you’re watching for years, and those characters, are going to be gone, so you’re fighting an uphill battle,” Winter said.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 8
Jason Katims remembered being surprised when he saw the ending to 'The Sopranos', and how some became overly critical of a show regarded by many as one of the best ever. Katims kept that reaction in mind when he was thinking of how to end NBC’s 'Friday Night Lights' in 2011. There was pressure to put together a strong ending for the fans who helped keep the show alive for five seasons. Katims admitted that he couldn’t imagine how he would have reacted if 'Friday Night Lights' had the same kind of constant questions that 'Succession' faced in the last few weeks about whether the finale could live up to everyone’s expectations.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 8
David Mandel was living in a very different world from the one he started in by the time 'Veep' was inching toward its series finale in May 2019. The showrunner’s original plan for ending the series after seven seasons had Selina Meyer running again for president - and losing again in hilarious fashion. 'Succession’s finale was also satisfying to Mandel, who followed up Monday morning with The Post and said he smiled once he realized “there was no way things were going to end well".
Image Credit: Sarah Shatz/HBO
8 of 8
'Succession' director Mark Mylod argued in a post-show interview that aired after the finale that Armstrong pulled off exactly what he wanted by pitting Kendall, Roman and Shiv against one another until none of them was left in power. “Jesse kind of, I hate this expression, stuck the landing with this climactic showdown between the three siblings,” Mylod said.
Image Credit: David Russell/HBO