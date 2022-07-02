1 of 11
Makers of the upcoming romantic thriller film ‘Ek villain Returns’ recently unveiled the trailer of their much-anticipated project in Mumbai. The complete star cast and the producers of the film were present at the grandevent. Check out how the celebs aced their look at the launch:
Image Credit: AFP
From left: Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani snapped at the trailer launch holding yellow smiley masks from their film, which was also a part of the earlier film ‘Ek Villain’ which starred Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.
Image Credit: ANI
The complete star cast, except Tara Sutaria, of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ was seen twinning in all-black outfits, matching the theme of the film. While Tara Sutaria opted for a black and white romper suit at the event, ditching the dress code.
Image Credit: AFP
John Abraham posed in front of the shutterbugs with his co-actor Disha Patani. He was snapped in a casual all-black look, wearing a black shirt and matching jeans. Whereas, Disha looked absolutely flawless in a black deep neckline knotted top with matching V-shaped pants.
Image Credit: AFP
Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria raised the temperature with their hot chemistry as they pose in front of the shutterbugs. Arjun opted for an all-black look, matching the dress code. He was seen wearing a black thumbhole t-shirt, black jeans and a matching black jacket.
Image Credit: AFP
Along with the star cast of the film, director Mohit Suri and producers Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar also attended the event and posed holding the yellow smiley mask from their upcoming thriller film.
Image Credit: ANI
Disha Patani poses for pictures during the trailer launch. ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is all set to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Tara Sutaria poses for pictures during the trailer launch.
Image Credit: AFP
Bollywood film producer Ekta Kapoor (L), film director Mohit Suri (C) and actor Arjun Kapoor pose for pictures during the trailer launch.
Image Credit: AFP
Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani during the trailer launch.
Image Credit: Ashish Vaishnav
Bollywood film producer Bhushan Kumar (R) and Ekta Kapoor pose for pictures during the trailer launch.
Image Credit: AFP