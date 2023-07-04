1 of 10
What's a concert or performance without fans, you may ask? Turns out it can be the difference between an artiste reaching home safely or rushing to hospital, underlined by incidents in the recent past. As Adele recently said during her ‘Weekends with Adele’ at Las Vegas residency, “Stop throwing things at the artist!”
Many artistes have faced serious repercussions. Take the case of pop singer Bebe Rexha. The Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer was hit in the face and injured by a cell phone hurled from the audience at a show in New York in June.
Police arrested the man who hurled the phone at Bebe Rexha. The man, according to media reports, said it was a funny thing to do. The singer, who got injured near here eye, meanwhile, posted a selfie on Instagram a few days after the incident with her thumbs up, saying she was fine.
She wasn't alone. Last week, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was the latest to be struck by a flying object during a concert. In videos circulating online, Ballerini was seen playing her guitar onstage when a bracelet hits her face and she takes a step back. seeking an intermission. “Hi, I’m fine,” she later said on Instagram. “Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye and it more so just scared me than hurt me.”
Something bizarred played out at a recent concert of singer Pink, when one of the fans tossed their mother’s ashes onto the stage. “Is this your mom?” Pink asked the fan. “I don’t know how to feel about this.”
Rapper Sexyy Red decided to take matters into her own hands during her recent show, when she cut short her show when fans refused to stop throwing water bottles at the stage.
Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, too, faced a similar unpleasant incident. At a recent concert of his, an excited fan pulled his hand and that gave the chills to the 'Tum Hi Ho' hitmaker. He later recounted on social media that his hand was still shaking.
And then, there has also been the case of injury to singers because of a behind-the-scenes malfunction. A drone recording Benny Dayal performing live at a concert whizzed out of control and struck the 'Maduraikku Pogatheydi' and 'Pappu can't dance saala' hitmaker, bruising his head and fingers. The singer later put out a post on social media, seeking guidelines for drone operations during live performances.
A few unlucky musicians have also been victims of outright assault. Singer Ava Max was slapped at her Los Angeles show a few weeks ago. “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the 'Sweet but Psycho' singer wrote on social media. It wasn't clear how the fan in question got on to stage.
Late last year, Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object. According to media reports, the singer stood his ground and performed, even as he couldn't open his eye for the rest of his show.
