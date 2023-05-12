1 of 9
For many music bands in the past, the Eurovision Song Contest has been a starting point. Take ABBA. The Swedish pop band went on to scale greater heights after winning the contest in 1974. Gulf News takes a look at some of the finalists of this year's edition of the contest that brings together talent from across Europe.
Brunette: Elen Yeremyan, known professionally as Brunette, is an Armenian singer-songwriter. She represents Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with the song "Future Lover".
Gustaph: Stef Caers, known professionally as Gustaph, is a Belgian singer-songwriter, producer and vocal coach. He represents Belgium in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final with the song "Because of You".
Holly Mae Muller: A British singer and songwriter, Mae Muller represents United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest finale with her song "I wrote a song". Her song became the first UK Eurovision entry in over a decade to debut in the UK Singles Chart's top 40.
Andrew Lambrou: Cyprus' entry to the competition, Lambrou will perform his song ‘Break A Broken Heart’ at the finals. The singer is originally from Sydney, Australia.
Mimicat: Marisa Isabel Lopes Mena, known professionally as Mimicat, is a Portuguese pop and soul singer and songwriter, who represents Portugal in the Eurovision finals with her composition 'Ai coração'. In an interview, she said she wrote her song in five minutes.
Voyager: Based in Australian, Voyager are a 5-piece band that have been performing together since 1999 and have toured the world regularly.
Luke Black: Luka Ivanović, known professionally as Luke Black, is a Serbian singer and songwriter, who represents his homeland at the Eurovision with the song "Samo mi se spava". The singer considers Lady Gaga among his inspirations.
Blanka: A singer and model from Poland, Blanka Stajkow, known mononymously as Blanka, will represent Poland in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song 'Solo'.
