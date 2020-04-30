1 of 9
Raj in 'Bobby' (1973). Rishi Kapoor started his glorious career in the world of romance in 'Bobby' opposite Dimple Kapadia. The film, a teen-age love story against the backdrop of a class divide established Kapoor as a romantic hero. He charmed us with his looks and smile and gave us quite a few hummable songs to cherish.
Image Credit: social media
2 of 9
Vicky in 'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976). 'Kabhi Kabhie' is a beautiful and mature tale of love lost and gained in a lifetime. This romantic film directed by Yash Chopra cuts across generations, bringing two stalwarts, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachhan, together for the first time. Rishi Kapoor married his costar in the film, Neetu Singh, soon after.
Image Credit: social media
3 of 9
Akbar in 'Amar Akbar Anthony' (1977). The movie till today is an all-time favourite and had the stellar cast of Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The ‘Akbar' of the trio, Rishi Kapoor, turned out to be one of the biggest reasons this movie was a super duper hit. His wit and humour gave the film its precious moments.
Image Credit: Social media
4 of 9
Raju in 'Sargam' (1979). Rishi Kapoor starred opposite South Indian actress Jaya Prada, who made her debut in Hindi film with that movie. Many considered Rishi Kapoor as a lucky charm. 'Sargam', with dance as its subject, also made us realise what an amazing dancer Rishi was. The song 'Dafli wale' was a huge hit.
Image Credit: social media
5 of 9
Monty in 'Karz' (1980). Rishi Kapoor co-starred with Tina Munim in the cult film 'Karz'. The film cut out a romantic niche in the era of action-dominated films.
Image Credit: social media
6 of 9
Dev in 'Prem Rog' (1982). Rishi Kapoor's 'Prem Rog' is like a breath of fresh air and considered as one of the best classics directed by the showman - Raj Kapoor, Rishi's father. The film was based on the maltreatment of widows in rural India. The soul of the movie lies with Rishi Kapoor, which moved him out of the chocolate boy image and proved that he was an actor par excellence.
Image Credit: social media
7 of 9
Ravi in 'Saagar' (1985). This love triangle was the comeback vehicle that brought Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia together again for the first time since 'Bobby'. The film also starred Kamal Haasan.
Image Credit:
8 of 9
Chaand in 'Heena' (1991). A love story that spills over the borders, this was a favourite with the eternal romantics. Kapoor starred opposite the beautiful Pakistani actress, Zeba Bakhtiar. The film was a "tribute to Raj Kapoor" and had a great social message in the context of India-Pakistan relations. 'Heena' was India's submission for the Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film that year.
Image Credit: social media
9 of 9
Rohit in 'Chandni' (1989). An unusual love triangle with late actress Sridevi at the centre, this film became a talking point in India and beyond and gained a cult status. Rishi Kapoor, until the every last day of his life, remained a jovial person who had lived life to the full.
Image Credit: social media