Doting parents Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas are enjoying some family time in Liverpool. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her recent trip with her husband, daughter Malti, mom Madhu Chopra, and her in-laws.
The 'Citadel' actress shared candid glimpses of her entire trip and train ride.
Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas happily posing together. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Magic #family.”
Looking incredibly cute in a pink dress check out Malti's fun time playing with her mom's green purse while sitting on a white chair.
Ditching cars and flights the couple chose to to travel by train. Priyanka seen holding baby Malti, while Nick is seen carrying the bags.
A cozy selfie..!
A cute snap of one-year-old daughter Malti looking out of the train window and enjoying the trip with her friend.
Baby's day out with a splash.
Recently, the star was also spotted at Beyoncé's concert in London with her bestie Tamanna Dutt and mom Madhu Chopra.
